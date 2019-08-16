11 little-known facts about southern California, which is to know the people of the region
Looking for fun facts about southern California, to share them at an upcoming party or family gathering? If you are from southern California, some of these things may not come as a surprise… but there’s definitely some facing of facts. This writes Only in Your State.
- For fans of Dr. seuss
Real name of Dr. seuss — Theodor seuss of Geisel. He spent most of his life in La Jolla, and the Geisel library at UC San Diego named in his honor.
- In southern California there is an island on which lives a herd of Buffalo
This herd lives on Catalina island and includes more than 150 bison that are free. Settled here first Buffalo in the 1920s for the filming of the movie, and 100 years later the herd continues to grow.
- Palomaria Observatory
If on a clear Sunny day to go to the top Observatory, you can see all the way from San Diego to Los Angeles. It’s incredible exciting.
- The largest County of America
The biggest district of the USA is in southern California. County of San Bernardino includes the land area which is approximately 20,000 square miles (52,000 sq km).
- Speaking of San Bernardino…
San Bernardino — the most dangerous city in all of southern California. It is the highest level of crime compared to other cities of southern California.
- World capital of the avocado is right in southern California
City Fallbrook (County of San Diego) is considered the world capital of avocado.
- Broadway hits
From San Diego was sent to more Broadway shows than any other city.
- A gift shop in the most unexpected place
The most unusual gift shop located in the office of coroner County of Los Angeles. The store is called “Skeletons in the closet.”
- The lowest level of homeownership in the country
The level of home ownership since 2010 has been steadily declining. It is now the lowest in the country: 48% of residents own housing, most rented.
- The high mortality rate of motorcyclists
Motorcyclists in southern California die more often than other motorcyclists in all States. Only in 2013, in the County of Los Angeles, there were more than 3500 deaths or accidents associated with motorcycles.
- The richest US cities
5 of the 20 richest cities in the country located throughout California — seven of these cities are in southern California.