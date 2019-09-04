11 million illegal immigrants in the United States: where they came from, how much they earn and what language they speak
The migration policy Institute analyzed data from the census Bureau of the United States and collected data on the number of illegal immigrants in the United States and basic information about them. It is written on the website of the migration policy Institute.
The total number of illegal immigrants in the United States was 11.3 million people, which was taken as 100%.
Most of the immigrants arrived from Mexico, nearly 6 million (53%), in second place El Salvador – 6% (655 thousand), 3 Guatemala – 5% (525 thousand), and on the fourth and fifth 3% divided China and Honduras (362 thousand and 365 thousand, respectively).
By region of birth in the top escaped Mexico and Central America (67%), almost 6 million, Asia – 16%, almost 2 million, South America, Europe and Canada (5-6%) – about 600 thousand and the African Caribbean (3%) – about 350 thousand.
The years lived in the United States are almost evenly divided: less than 5 years in the United States spent 18%, which was slightly more than 2 million people, 5 to 9 — 2, 246 million (20%), 10-14 years spent in the US, 24% (2,722 million), from 15 to 19 years living on the territory of the States almost 2 million immigrants, equivalent to 17% and more than 20 years spent in the United States 2,387 million people, or 21%.
In the age group of most immigrants from 25 to 45 years old, and less – under the age of 16, there are only 7% (803 thousand). From 16 to 24 years old – 15% (slightly more than 1.5 million) 25-34 – 26% (almost 3 million), from 35 to 44 years – 25% (also almost 3 million), from 45 to 54 – 15% (1.725 million) and over 50 – 12% (1,346 million).
By gender in the United States is home to 47% of immigrant women and, accordingly, 53% of men.
Also, an analysis of marital status, it was attended by all immigrants over the age of 15, which amounted to 10,636 million, which was taken as 100%.
They never married, almost half, namely, 40% (4,276 million), was married to a US citizen for 12% (1,247 million), was married to a legal immigrant and 7% (746 thousand), was married to nagrazhdeniya USA – 21% (2,285 million) and divorced, widowed or are separated – 20% (2,082 million).
Another criterion was the formation in the language.
100% was taken as immigrants at the age from 3 to 17 years, which amounted to little more than 1 million Of these, 92% (1,002) – received an education, and 8% (90 thousand) — left without him.
If viewed by age categories, from age 3 to 12 years – 88% of study, when 12% do not receive education (385 thousand and 53 thousand, respectively).
At the age of 13 to 17 this criterion were distributed 94% 6% 617 thousand and 38 thousand
And from 18 to 24 years, 37% had received education (about 500 thousand), and 63% remained without (828 thousand).
8,844 million adult population (older than 25) also have varying degrees of education. Max finished the 5th grade – 13% (1,138 million), 6-8 class – 18% (half million), 9-12 grade – 6% (1,422 million). Diploma of higher education are 25% to 2,182 million, a post-graduate degree – 13% (1,178 million) and a degree – 15% (1,368 million).
Among the population above 5 fly speak only English 9% (1,063 million) speak English very well, 27% (nearly 3 million) speak English pretty good – 20% (2,281 million) and speak English poorly or not at all speak – 44% (nearly 5 million).
Among the languages that immigrants to communicate at home stood out: the Spanish – 71% (almost 8 million), English – 10% (1,069 million), Chinese – 3% (371 thousand), Tagalog, and 2% (247 million) and Korean – 1% (152 million).
Also, the migration policy Institute analyzed the number of working immigrants and their level of income.
The analysis involved immigrants over 16 years old. Of these, 67% were employed (7 million), 5% — unemployed (546 million) and 28% are unable to work for health or other reasons (almost 3 million).
Most immigrants work in the service sector and entertainment – 19% (1,364 million), second place was the construction sector – 17% (1,194 million), the third – the scientific and administrative services (15%, 1,069 million), the fourth is production – 13% (939 thousand) and 5 retail trade (11%, 737 thousand).
By income level 12% (1,351 million) receive 50% of the Federal poverty level, 16% (1,828 million) have 50-99% of the Federal poverty level, 17% (1,868 m) 100-149%, 1,682 million (15%) get 150-199 undesirable% of the Federal poverty level and 40% and more than 200 percent of the Federal poverty level.
53% (almost 6 million) of illegal immigrants do not have health insurance, and 34% (3,799 million) – own property.