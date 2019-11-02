11 photos of the winners of the contest “The ugliest dog in the world”
Those who have four-legged house pet, probably aware that there are a huge number of shows where dogs compete in beauty, power, reaction, skill execution commands, etc.
But just imagine: in California, every year since 1998 conducting a competition for choosing the ugliest dog in the world. Each time the jury receives thousands of applications for participation. The owners want to brag to the whole world of unusual appearance of their Pets, the title “the ugly” here is perceived as a victory, achievement and success.
You, probably, have not heard anything about this, and have not seen the winners. We were surprised looking at these pictures. Really, what is there in this world!
Photo dogs, who took first place in different years.
Rascall
This Chinese crested won in 2002. After the stunning success on the competition Rascall even starred in several TV series.
Sam
This dog exactly the same breed as the previous one. Sam won the title of “The ugliest dog” three times — in 2003, 2004 and 2005. Sam has problems with the eyes — he practically sees nothing.
Archie
He won in 2006. Prior to that Archie lived in a shelter, no one wanted to pick out. However, the owner of the shelter, saw the dog, took pity and sheltered at home. After participating in the competition, Archie lived for another two years.
Elwood
The winner of the 2007. The parents of Elwood, the Chihuahua and Chinese crested. In childhood Elwood wanted to euthanize because of his ugliness, but her future owner was persuaded not to do so, bought a dog and left.
Munchkin
She was the winner in 2009. By the way, this is not its only competition of this level, where Munchkin is the prizes. And she’s shooting a commercial (you now surprised) jewelry!
Iodine
Won in 2011. Parents Yoda too, like Elwood, the Chinese crested and Chihuahua. The owners found Iodine in an abandoned house, took pity and took me to his home.
Piatt
Parents are “the Most ugly dog in the world — 2014” — a Shih Tzu and a Chihuahua. When Piatt was a puppy, he nearly died in the fire. However, he was rescued and taken to the shelter. After 9 months the new owners have taken Pinata there.
Quasi Modo
Seeing this dog, you will exclaim: “Oh!” It is really similar to the hero of the novel of Victor Hugo “Notre Dame Cathedral”. Quasi modo — the winner of 2015. His parents are Dutch shepherd and pit bull. Found Quasi modo is also at the shelter. The owner of the dog said that the ugliness is only the outer shell, in fact his pet is the kindest and most affectionate in the world.
Mar
56-pound Mar won the hearts of the jury at the competition in 2017. This huge dog red eyes (with age Martha became very ill to see) and uncontrolled salivation.
MS MS
Zha-Zha was the “ugliest in the world” in 2018. Bulldog with crooked legs, protruding tongue and a prominent lower jaw forward too once was an abandoned old masters. Saw it on one of the sites new owners and decided to take in.
As you are handsome? Whether there are among them those that won your heart?