11 reasons why all men are not lucky the most striking women
In some women it comes naturally – they easily find a guy who they like without any complications create a healthy relationship, says Peace Quarters. Others are not so lucky and spend months and years Dating the wrong men. These women are usually intelligent, independent and sexy, so the question is, why can’t they find love?
There are 11 reasons why the most incredible women the most difficult life:
1. They are self-sufficient.
Men want to feel strong, and so some of them avoid talking to successful women. Men want to earn more money and be more successful than your spouse to satisfy your ego. That is why they are unable to deal with the lady boss who knows exactly what he wants. Men are usually afraid of such women, they prefer a more soft and not very confident.
2. They are independent.
Men love at least a little to control and dominate, and such women don’t allow anyone to tell them what to do. They know exactly what they want, and how to come to it. These girls fulfill their dreams and waiting for someone who will be strong and confident around them who support them and appreciate.
3. They have immunity to the goats.
These girls don’t play silly games. If a man loves to torture partner in order to prove something, they just lose interest for a second. In addition, they do not allow anyone to offend. These incredible women know their value and respect yourself so that you will not admit to a man-goat. Be sure – a second chance you will not.
4. They will challenge you if necessary.
As mentioned above, don’t try to trick them or play with them. Such women will understand what you have in mind, and their confrontation will be terrible! They are not afraid to stand up for themselves, and others who were abused girls. Don’t think you can just walk away, when he had committed the irreparable, because you first have to look them in the eye and explain himself.
5. They have unusual character.
From the coolest girls there is always something strange in the character. That’s what makes them so unique and extraordinary. So respect their weird habits or thoughts because they didn’t care for you to change will not. If you find it difficult to accept them as they are, they will not let you. These women are full of confidence – don’t try to change them, because you will still fail.
6. They are very selective and wise.
The older they are, the wiser you become. These women are not desperate; they don’t want people only to he was there. When someone worthy of her attention you receive is truly incredible. But they will not agree to anything less than they are worth.
7. They are persistent.
Because they know exactly what they want, they can be quite persistent. If a woman you like, be prepared to talk on intellectual topics. In addition, when they do not like something, they won’t shut up.
8. They have a realistic Outlook on life.
In addition to looking for the love they have other priorities in life. It’s great if these women find love, but they are not going to stop my life just because of this. These wonderful women large goals and dreams, and they work very hard to achieve them, so don’t expect them to drop everything and just be with you. You have to give them space and time if you want to be there.
9. They are the best mother.
Regardless of age, they are terribly wise. They know what they want from life and how to achieve their goals. They have their own priorities. There is no doubt about their decisions and plans, because they are very smart and have everything under control.
10. They love all the more.
It is not easy to meet them, and especially to get them to fall in love with you. But as soon as you succeed, they will treat you with respect and support throughout. They will become your best partner and will love you as much as he can. They have another huge plus – you can fully trust them.
11. They are the ones, which for a long time looking for real men.
They, most likely, is your dream, but it is not easy to detect them because they always work very hard. They don’t hang out in bars or night clubs because I prefer intelligent conversation in a relaxed atmosphere over a glass of wine at any time. If you are reading this and feel that this is exactly your description, then don’t worry – you’ll find your Prince, or rather he will find you. And you men, keep your eyes open because when you find a woman you will never want to let her go.
And you recognize yourself? What’s your love story?