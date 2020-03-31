11 shops offering delivery and pickup of products during quarantine
During the quarantine, preferably as little as possible to interact with other people, but during a trip to the store is not easy to maintain social distancing. To facilitate you purchase products that Reader’s Digest has compiled a list of 11 stores that offer delivery and pickup — you get the food as safely as possible.
Target
Target uses Shipt to deliver their products. Although Shipt requires a monthly membership fee, now offered a month free as a trial period. You can also use the service Target Drive Up, when employees load bags directly into your car.
- Shipping cost: $99 for an annual subscription to Shipt
- The cost of self-delivery: free
Amazon Fresh
There are several ways of shipping food from Amazon. If you have a membership in Amazon Prime, you can get fresh produce, meat, dairy products and food stocks delivered to your door via Amazon Fresh.
- Shipping cost: free for members of Amazon Prime
Aldi
Aldi uses Instacart for grocery delivery order. You can get everything you need on the same day, when you want, without even leaving home. You can also shop to shop.aldi.us and request a pickup curbside pickup.
- Shipping cost: $5,99
- Cost of shipment: $4,99
Kroger
The network offers various ways to obtain products without going to the store. On the website you can prepare the order for delivery or pickup.
- Shipping cost: $9,95
- The cost of self-delivery: free
Walmart
Network offers free pickup of grocery orders, and free shipping for orders of $ 30 or more. Select the store nearest you and the products you need and decide whether you want to pick them up yourself or have delivery.
- Shipping cost: varies
- The cost of self-delivery: free
Wegmans
The residents of the East coast have the opportunity to buy groceries at Wegmans, delivery or use of self. Using Instacart, you can ensure the safe execution of your orders.
- Shipping cost: $5,99
- The cost of self-delivery: free
Costco
Costco offers delivery of products within two days. Your order will be shipped and delivered like any other commodity.
- Shipping cost: free for orders $75 and more
- The cost of self-delivery: free
Whole Foods
The network offers free delivery on the same day and grocery delivery for members of Amazon Prime if you order more than $35. If you are not a Prime member, you can request a grocery delivery for a small fee, starting at $4.99.
- Shipping cost: free for members of Amazon Prime
- The cost of self-delivery: free for members of Amazon Prime
Albertsons
Stores Albertsons offer several ways to get the products main categories. When shopping online, you can prepare the order for delivery the same day or pickup.
- Shipping cost: starts from $5,99
- The cost of the self: from $3,95 to $4.95, depending on location
Publix
If you live in the southeastern region of the United States, there is a high probability that Publix is your local grocery chain. And this is good news, because the network uses Instacart for grocery delivery and pickup curbside pickup.
- Shipping cost: varies
- The cost ex: varies
Sprouts Farmers Market
If you are a fan of this health-oriented grocery chains, you’re in luck, because Sprouts offers grocery delivery and pickup in the store with the support of Instacart.
- Shipping cost: starts at $3,99 plus 5% service charge
- The cost of self-delivery: starts from $1.99
