11 things that absolutely cannot be left in cars in summer
Take them with you if you don’t want to wash the car or to extinguish the fire, recommends “Lifehacker”.
If you Park the car under direct sunlight at a temperature of 22 °C, after an hour the inside temperature reaches 48 °C. And in a hot day a separate part of the cabin are heated to 70 °C. a Monstrous Inferno, which in any case can not leave people and Pets.
Also in the vehicle can be stored, not all things. Here is a list of items that on a warm day is better to take with you.
1. Medication
Most of the drugs manufacturers should be stored at temperatures not above 25 °C, in a cool, dark place. Heat can affect the chemical composition of drugs, and hence on their effectiveness.
If you have to carry tablets with you, keep them in the bag, where they will be hidden from the sun’s rays and are not heated as much as in the car.
2. Disposable plastic water bottles
Studies have shown that because of the heat the plastic to actively allocates bisphenol a — a substance which, presumably, can be toxic to humans and causes endocrine and metabolic disorders.
However, to carry out this experiment, water was heated to 70 °C for four weeks, and these conditions are still far from reality. But in any case it is better not to risk and take water with you, especially if you plan to leave the car in the heat for a long time.
Moreover, the BPA is not the only danger that is hidden in plastic bottles. Under direct sunlight, the water and the clear plastic can work as a lens and even cause a fire.
3. Gadgets
Phones, tablets, toys on batteries, and so on. Heat affects lithium batteries, reducing their service life. Device manufacturers — like Apple — are warning that the temperature is above 35 °C may damage the battery.
4. Sunscreen
From the intense heat it can curdle, to change structure and lose their effectiveness. However, conventional creams is also a concern.
5. Alcohol
For example, in beer the heat is produced 3‑methyl‑2‑butene‑thiol, the substance that gives the drink a disgusting sour‑bitter taste with an aroma reminiscent of the smell of skunk. The wine has the taste also deteriorates and becomes more sharp and unpleasant. No wonder they keep it dark and cool, with a temperature above 20 °C. And sanitizer hand can ignite.
6. Chocolate
It begins to melt at a temperature of 26 °C. as a result of tiles left in a heated car, you will only have a brown puddle.
7. Wax crayons for drawing
At 40 °C they begin to soften at 48 °C — melted to a liquid state. So if you don’t want to wash the seats and floor mats, make sure children do not throw crayons around the cabin.
8. Food
Especially perishables: prepared foods, dairy products, eggs, meat, fish, cream cakes and so on. They should not be stored outside the refrigerator longer than 2 hours, but if the outside temperature is above 32 °C, this time reduces to 1 hour. After this period, products will already be unsafe: heat helps bacteria multiply and affect the structure and consistency of food.
9. Lighters
They may explode and cause a fire. This applies mainly to gas lighters, and gasoline but also not entirely safe. The fuel is in any case Packed in a close box and heat can greatly expand.
By the way, for this reason, lighter is generally better not leave in the sun on the balcony, on the windowsill, on the terrace of a country house. There were cases when forgotten a lighter led to a fire.
10. Aerosols
Deodorants, air fresheners, sprays for the throat and so on. They can happen same as with a lighter. From heating the air inside the balloon expands, it could explode and damage the interior. Similar story with pneumatic tires — for example, for a Bicycle. They also better not leave in a car without air conditioning.
11. Plants
Heat and dehydration can kill, especially if you left a plant on the seat of the car where the temperature on a hot day rises to 50 °C and above.
bookmark