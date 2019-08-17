11 things that are absolutely impossible to save in the United States
From such obvious things as car insurance, to such unexpected as the toilet paper is telling what experts strongly advise you to save money in the end not to pay more.
1. Car insurance
Common situation — you choose the minimum insurance cover required by the laws of the country or state. This may seem like a saving in the here and now, but if the accident happens, in the end to pay out of pocket have a lot, says Go Banking Rates.
“The fee for car insurance is not what people like, but trying to save money on your insurance policy can really cost you dearly,” says the insurance agent, the insurance expert Neil Richardson.
For example, if you live in Texas and you have a minimum coverage in the amount of 25 thousand dollars for property damage, but you drove into someone’s new truck that cost 50 Grand, perhaps the difference will have to pay yourself.
- What experts recommend
Richardson advises to add to your plan such coverage as comprehensive (protects from damage not related to collision) and collision (damage from impacts), if you own a car which is not too impaired, as well as uninsured motorist (in case the second participant of road accident not insured) and ample liability (insurance with wide coverage). You can reduce costs having a discount for combining several insurance policies, e.g. home and car with the same company. Ask the insurer about discounts for accident-free driving and other benefits for drivers.
2. Car repairs
Repairing a car, it is important to save money without risk to life and health. There are things you can not skimp — sure Nicole Fierro, expert repair and prevention of vehicles from Marion, Illinois. First, you need to do your research before you buy any parts to make sure that you get what you need.
- What experts recommend
“The installation of incorrect items in the car can cause parts will wear faster or damage other parts,” — said the expert. Check the warranty on any purchase of this kind. “This can be an additional $ 50 on five years of warranty beyond the normal, but that’s five years when you will be protected. It is important to ensure that you are aware of the fact that implied warranty”.
Finally, don’t do everything themselves, even trying to save.
“Even if you watched the video on YouTube and got advice from a local expert at auto repair, some things are better left to professionals,” says Fierro, adding that many mechanics will provide a warranty on parts and labor, which gives additional protection.
3. Additional insurance for homeowners
Hurricanes, which every year serves different regions of the United States, remind us that the savings on insurance can result in your complete inability to restore the property after a natural disaster. Standard homeowners insurance does not cover damage from floods; this type of insurance policy you have to buy through the national program (we wrote about how to insure their homes and property from floods).
According to the survey conducted by insurance Institute of information of 2016, only 12% of homeowners across the country have insurance policies against floods. According to FEMA, on average it costs about $ 700 per year. It may seem expensive, but paying for such insurance reaches 31 000 USD. And if you live outside high-risk areas can get coverage for only 137 dollars a year.
- What experts recommend
Standard insurance will not cover other disasters such as earthquakes, mud flows and landslides. Experts advise to check your policy — in some cases you can add additional coverage in case of accidents.
4. Home repair
Cheap home renovation can be a costly mistake. In particular, do not skimp on everything associated with the water leakage, recommended by the expert financial planner Justin Pritchard.
“Water can cause rotting and mold, and eliminate these problems is expensive, says Pritchard, who had such an experience in your own home. In addition to eliminating damage caused by water, you will have to replace the drywall, paint and to pay other costs to the finish”. If you ignore problems, you may have trouble selling the house.
- What experts recommend
To reduce costs, Pritchard recommends that you ask the contractor what problems can be solved in advance: then you don’t have to pay him for every hour of training with other tasks, in addition to eliminating the problem. Consider buying high quality materials, it may be more expensive, but cheap materials, may soon need to be replaced.
Be careful with offers from contractors who appear at your door offering to make repairs at “bargain” prices. They can be scammers who use hazardous materials or simply run away with the money. Find out how reliable the company and whether they are insured before allowing their employees to enter your house.
5. Renter’s insurance
If you are renting, not worth trying to save, refusing renter’s insurance. Mike Delgado, social media Director at credit Bureau Experian, said that he had made a mistake by not buying this insurance.
“I thought I was living modestly, not paying monthly for insurance, he said. — And then someone broke into my garage and stole my not-so-humble bike”.
- What experts recommend
Do not count on that the insurance policy your landlord will cover your personal property — most likely, it is not. The policy of the tenant will pay to repair or replace your belongings if they are damaged or stolen. The cost is only 15 to 30 dollars a month.
“I could save a few thousand dollars, paying only 12 bucks a month,” said Delgado.
6. Safety items
When it comes to your safety or the safety of your family, choosing the cheap products can be very dangerous. For example, a properly made helmet, which sits as needed, can save lives and prevent brain injury, says cyclist and blogger Julie rains.
- What experts recommend
“I have friends that have hit his head on the pavement at speeds of 15-20 miles per hour and left without damage”, she said, adding that it is best to purchase a helmet at a bike shop, which will help you to wear it and show how to wear it properly.
It doesn’t have to be the most expensive, high quality helmet, designed for racing. Instead, ask for a good helmet at an affordable price — possibly even last year’s model.
7. Hair care
If you are going to get a haircut or color is cheap — at best, it will have to redo it, paying again. At worst, you can seriously damage the hair. According to stylist and owner of beauty salon Beth Kessler, she gets at least one call from a new customer in the day with a request to alter a bad haircut or fix the bad color.
The restoration will cost both time and money. According to Kessler, the color correction can cost half the price, if you immediately record to the master, which specializiruetsya on what you want.
- What experts recommend
To find a experienced stylist, Kessler recommends that you ask friends about who cuts and colors, how much it costs and how difficult it is to enroll. You may be able to reduce costs if the salon takes extra for hair styling after the haircut, and it’s unnecessary. You can save money with inexpensive cosmetic lifehacks, but it is important to ensure that the resulting changes are easily eliminated if something went wrong. Hair color for such a room definitely not take place.
8. Mattresses
“A good mattress is expensive, so many people think that to choose the cheapest option is not so bad — I am sure Joseph Hogue, investment analyst and blogger. But you will be spending on the mattress of the third day, and a good night sleep is very important.”
Buying a good mattress does not only mean comfort but also the fact that you get a quality product that will last a few years. Good queen size mattress can cost $ 1,000.
- What experts recommend
Try doing some shopping on certain days — recommends Hogue. For example, look for mattresses with discounts for the holidays. Labor day and memorial Day are especially good days for this purpose. Try also to bargain for a better price in cases when it is possible.
9. Shoes
If you spend a lot of time on their feet, you should buy only high quality shoes, says Brent Shelton, an expert on online shopping. “Shoes made from quality materials will last longer and longer will it remain comfortable”.
According to WebMD, high-quality shoes is particularly important Wellness during walking or running, sports. If you have bad shoes, it is easy to get injured.
- What experts recommend
There are ways to reduce the cost of quality of shoes. According to Shelton, is to do your research and study reviews the most popular models of footwear for your needs and lifestyle. You can set alerts in your social networks and websites discounts for getting updates on brands and stores.
10. Grass seeds for lawn
If you want to make your lawn look better and not cost you a pretty penny, do not make the mistake of buying cheap seeds, says Bryan Clayton, CEO of GreenPal, a company that provides lawn care. The reason for the low prices of some seeds that 10 to 20% of the seeds contain weeds.
- What experts recommend
“Don’t try to save on seeds that I buy for lawn, says Clayton, adding that you will hardly want to expend energy on sowing seeds to get grass, dotted with weeds. — So do yourself a favor. Spend the extra few bucks for quality seeds. You’ll thank yourself for it next spring.”
11. Toilet paper
Buying cheap toilet paper is literally flushing money to the sewer.
“When buying a cheap single-ply toilet paper people end up using it much more,” said Shelton. This means that you have to buy it more often.
Moreover, cheap toilet paper is manufactured with a smaller number of fibers and may be difficult to cope with its function, the expert says saving Kendal Perez. “But this is the product from which you expect good execution of work,” she added.
- What experts recommend
Select a two-layer or three-layer toilet paper, which costs more but will save you money: you don’t have to use as much. You can win by buying it in bulk — the savings can be up to 30%. In addition, you should look for coupons for toilet paper on their respective websites, and stock up during sales.