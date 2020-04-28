11 things that are dropped or become free during a pandemic
Coronavirus has rapidly changed the daily routine for millions of Americans. Many were dismissed or suspended from work. So the savings is very important. Oddly enough, despite the rise in prices of antiseptics for hands and toilet paper, some things have become significantly cheaper due to pandemic, says Money Talks News.
Starting with training at home and ending with the delivery of food and car insurance, you can get free or very inexpensive right now a lot of things.
1. Virtual entertainment
People sit on the Internet to chat and look to the outside world using online services at home. Now in the Network there are many free events.
Try new video streaming service or take a fascinating virtual trip anywhere: from museums to aquariums to Botanical gardens and Opera house.
2. Shipping
The stores are temporarily closed to customers, but many of them are still working online. Some of them, including REI, Sephora, Staples, and Walgreens even offer free delivery on all orders with no minimum purchase amount for a limited time. You can even find free shipping products prescription.
3. Required minimum distribution
The law on Federal assistance in connection with the coronavirus (the Law CARES) cancelled required minimum distributions (Required Minimum Distribution — RMD) from retirement savings for the year 2020.
RMD is the amount that the us tax law requires to be annually removed from a traditional pension investments, and employers-sponsored retirement plans. Thus, this one-off cancellation means that some pensioners will pay less in taxes for the year 2020.
4. Gasoline
Orders need to stay at home caused a sharp drop in traffic on the roads — millions of Americans have stopped driving. Therefore, the demand for gasoline is at its lowest level since 1968, and as of 13 April, the average national price for a gallon of gasoline fell to 1.86 dollars.
5. Car insurance
Car insurers also report changes in driving habits. Some of them, including GEICO and Allstate, offer discounts or reimburse the policyholders for a limited time insurance during the outbreak of coronavirus.
6. Home workouts with personal trainers
Your local gym may be closed temporarily, but you can still train at home using mobile devices. A network of gyms offer online classes, so visit your gym or in the social network.
If you want to try something new during a pandemic, Blink Fitness and Planet Fitness offer free home workouts on Facebook Live. Orangetheory Fitness training publishes on his YouTube channel. Life Time Fitness also conducts home workouts on my YouTube channel.
7. Stock
The effect of coronavirus on the economy is reflected in several major stock indices in recent weeks.
In early April, the S & P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq were considerably below their February highs. Although some losses were recovered, stocks generally are now much cheaper than at the end of February.
8. Food delivery from restaurant
Bars and restaurants are temporarily closed across the country to limit social activities. But that doesn’t mean that every dish should be cooked at home.
Some restaurants offer takeaway and free delivery, while others have partnered with services like Grubhub and Postmates that offer free shipping or free food to sample.
9. Loans
It is expected that a two-fold reduction in the rate of the Federal reserve system in March will have a Domino effect on different types of interest rates for consumers, which eventually will make loans cheaper. For example, now the APR (total credit cost) by credit cards and mortgages is lower than a year earlier.
10. Tickets
Global travel restrictions to halt the spread of the coronavirus that affected the travel industry. In the result, the price of tickets fell. For example, the price of tickets in the U.S. in the first week of March fell on average by 14%, while prices on some routes have fallen by 70%, according to a report by CNBC.
11. Federal payments on your student loans
In accordance with the Law CARES a borrowers Federal student loans have a temporary break in the payment of principal and interest on the loan from now until 30 September without penalty. The suspension of payment occurs automatically, so you don’t need to send a request if you decide not to make payments during this time period.
This exemption does not apply to private student loans, but you can contact your service provider if difficulties arose.
