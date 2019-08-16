11 things to do before the interview, to make it a success
15 minutes prior to the interview is a painful time, job seekers often don’t know what to do in this period of time before starting the important conversation.
Psychologists and experts on employment suggest to use this time to tune into the conversation that will leave the listener the desired impression, writes Time.
Here are 11 things worth devoting 15 minutes before the interview.
Calm down
When you are nervous, your body produces stress hormones — cortisol and adrenaline. Depending on the stress level, it may impede the ability to think clearly, and thus lead to effective communication.
Calm before and during an interview allows you to focus on the questions and give better answers, so a few minutes before the interview is spent to calm down.
Arrive at the meeting place early, but not go inside
Being late for an interview is not conducive to the tranquility of the applicant and the good mood of the Manager of employment, so try to always arrive before the appointed time, but no more than 10 minutes.
If you arrive much earlier, wait in your car or at a nearby café, as too early arrival may create a wrong impression about your situation, and will put pressure on your interviewer, because of what the conversation may begin with negative emotions.
Be friendly to the staff at the reception and security guards
When you enter the waiting room at the office (it should be somewhere 10 minutes before the scheduled time of the interview), do not forget to show courtesy towards the man on reception, guard or any other staff member who will welcome you.
It is very likely that he or she will report to the hiring Manager about how you behaved.
Choose one or two things that you would like to be remembered
Choose what sets you apart from other applicants and corresponds to what is looking for company. This can be project management, communication skills or a different set of knowledge and skills. Select a couple of these things and consider a strategy as you emphasize them during interviews.
Don’t rehearse
Do not use a few minutes before the interview to excessive training or rehearsal of answers. This can lead to what your answers will look learned and not natural, that won’t win you points in the eyes of the hiring Manager.
It is important to know what to say, but not to procure answers to specific questions.
Breathe
To fulfill the first tip that you need to stay calm, can help breathing exercises.
The simplest of them — just concentrate on your breathing for a count of 10, repeat several times.
Focus on your posture
Sitting up straight, maintaining eye contact and minimizing the use of introductory words gives the interlocutor to understand that you are a professional and confident person.
Moreover, this posture will give you confidence.
To adopt such a posture, first sit on the edge of the chair, then straighten the back as much as possible, hold this position for a few minutes, and then relax a little bit.
Make sure your feet are comfortably on the floor, and shoulders relaxed.
Do not check the news, email or social network
A few minutes before the interview — not the best time to read news. You can hear or read something that will make you go through, then you will be distracted from the conversation and will not be able to carry on a conversation.
Briefly review your notes for the interview, but don’t do any additional research
Before the interview is to conduct research on the areas in which you want to work, to collect data about the company and prepare for the conversation, but it must be done in advance.
For a few minutes before the interview it is not necessary to seek more information, but briefly to review previously prepared notes.
Because if you start to look for important information at the last moment, a high risk that you incorrectly interpret because of the rush and worries.
Look in the mirror
Go to a nearby restroom or clothing store to look at herself in the mirror.
Even if you left the house, with seaview, on the road that could ruin your perfect image, and you did not notice.
This time can also be used to wash hands and make sure your nails are clean and your palms dry. If you wear comfortable shoes and plan to change into more presentable but less comfortable pair, don’t do it in the office of the company where you are interviewing.
Think of something good
This may sound like a cliche, but thinking of pleasant things that make you smile and feel good, you will really be able to create the right mindset for an interview.
A smile can open many doors and hearts.