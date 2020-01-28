11-time world champion reinstated, proving that the doping came to her after having sex with boyfriend
Laurence Vincent-Lapointe
Canadian Kanishka, 11-time world champion Laurence Vincent-Lapointe in August 2019 failed a doping test before the start of the sprint world championship in rowing and Canoeing in Hungary, proved that a prohibited substance – Lisandro got into her body after sexual contact with a boyfriend, according to Yahoo.
After a positive test Vincent-Lapointe denied his guilt and did not recognize that he went to doping knowingly. The athlete was able to prove that the prohibited substance could enter the body during sex with her ex-boyfriend after the “intense exchange of fluids”.
Partner Lawrence passed on the analysis of your hair, and examination confirmed the presence of Legendale in his body. He also admitted that he had used another illegal drug – SR9011.
The canadian woman was threatened with a four-year disqualification, but now Vincent-Lapointe, most likely, will go to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The lawyer of the sportswoman said that the World anti-doping Agency (WADA) and the Canadian centre for ethics in sport have the right to appeal the decision. They have 15 days to request a full decision.