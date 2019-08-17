11 tricks that will help to save at Costco
Costco is full of ways to save money, but it’s easy to overlook some of the less obvious ways. Even the most dedicated and dawnie Costco members may not know all these tips. This writes the Money Talks News.
If you are thinking about joining Costco or already have membership in the network, only a few understand all the privileges that it gives, these tips will help you save more money than you were saving before.
- Return policy
Costco has one of the most generous returns policies Thus, if you have ever been dissatisfied with your purchase for any reason, at any time, you usually can and should demand a refund or replacement.
Costco claims that you can get a full refund on anything. The only caution is that some types of goods must be returned within 90 days from the date of purchase for a full refund.
- Costco Pharmacy
You do not have to have a membership at Costco to use the pharmacy network.
A medication Guide can be found on the website of Costco to learn, whether there are pharmacies medications that you or other members of your family take. If they have the medication, you can call the nearest pharmacy Costco to check the prices.
Sometimes the prices of medicines in drugstores of wholesale network is even lower than the payment for the insurance on these drugs.
- Buying booze
Buying alcohol at Costco is usually a great way to save money. In fact, the savings on alcohol — one of the best reasons for buying the membership, although this does not necessarily.
The best thing about buying alcohol — that some States don’t even need a membership. Depending on state laws, you can go and buy goods at a discount without paying for membership.
- Ibotta
While Costco does not accept coupons, free mobile app Ibotta offers refunds for shopping at Costco.
If you don’t have the app, download it, and select Costco in the list of retailers to see which offers money back offers Ibotta for shopping Costco at the moment.
- Sales
Costco offers periodic discounts in addition to already low prices. The retailer calls them “storage savings”, but in fact it is sales.
Costco satisfied with the new sales about once a month. Therefore, always check the web page Warehouse Savings before you go to the nearest store or buy something online.
- Discount tickets and gift cards
Check Costco gift card and a web page of tickets. You will find lots of savings on everything from movie tickets and restaurants, to tickets to the theme Park.
- New tires
If you buy new tires online, then get a wheel alignment absolutely free. In addition, instead of drinking stale coffee while waiting in a stuffy room for cars service, you can go shopping or eat in the store.
- Cheap food
Food court Costco is a great place to eat cheaply. Where else can you get hot dog and soda for only $ 1.50? My family of four loves to go there on Friday. In addition, it is possible to enjoy a large pizza for only $ 10.
- Booking holiday
Participants may accumulate savings when they book their trip through Costco Travel. It offers discounts on:
- Tours.
- Cruises.
- Hotels.
- A car rental service.
Costco members can save even more by getting annual remuneration of 2% for purchases Costco Travel.
- Free medical check-UPS
Costco offers free medical checkups to make sure that the buyers in perfect condition. Can be checked on:
- Osteoporosis.
- Heart disease.
- Diabetes.
To find a schedule of upcoming hits on the site Costco.
- The purchase of fuel
In many places there are filling stations that offer competitive prices. Some people buy a Costco membership just to save on gasoline.