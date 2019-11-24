11 unexpected things that are forbidden to do to the guests of Disneyland
Disney is known for its strict rules to be followed by its employees, but you may not know what is expected from the guests that they, too, will abide by many rules. Edition of Reader’s Digest told what not to do visitors to Disney.
To wear costumes
Although it seems that Disney World would be the dream of a cosplayer, and that the Park will be in awe of the fact that guests will be able to master magic, completely immersed in the character, but only some of them can do it. Disney is a great place to indulge your inner child, regardless of your age, but unfortunately, and perhaps surprisingly, adult visitors are not allowed to wear costumes. Park rules do not override the wishes of little children to dress up like a Princess or a Padawan, but guests older than 14 years are not allowed to dress up. The reason for this is that Disney doesn’t want guests pretended to be characters or autographs, thus taking away from legitimate, dressed in the costume of the Disney Cast members and even resulting in the confusion of the other guests.
However, there is an exception. Some of the activities in the Park such as not so scary party Mickey and “Star wars: Galactic night” for visitors of all ages can come in costume. But they are still not allowed to pose for pictures with other guests.
Be too loving
Disney movies are known for always happy and literally fabulous novels. Thus, Disney Park may seem like a dreamy place for a honeymoon or the perfect place to escape the February cold on Valentine’s Day. But, whatever it was, Disney is still very focused on children and even the couples need to treat it as such and behave accordingly
To be rude
Of course, unlawful behavior, obscene language, abuse is not encouraged in any theme Park, focused on family. But Disney is proud of the fact that it is particularly friendly to the children — not to mention “the happiest place on earth”, free of any rude or questionable behavior. Thus, the Disney World website warns against “unsafe, illegal or offensive behavior.”
To wear (or not wear) certain types of clothing
Disney parks do not approve of not only costumes. Some other variants of wardrobe is also not allowed in the Park. You can’t wear clothes to the floor, whether smooth coat, a long scarf or a long dress. Disney doesn’t want the clothes down guests confused or was a dangerous situation while traveling. You can wear several layers of clothing, but the Disney website warns potential customers that “clothing with multiple layers will be searched.”
To shoot with flash indoors
This rule you will see in many places, from museums to concert venues, and parks Disney world all the same. Despite the fact that flash is allowed on the street, it can damage the eyes of the actors and other guests in dark rooms. Disney also doesn’t want outbreaks have occurred in “dark amusement” Park where the sudden burst of light can ruin the illusion and magic.
Hold queue
Disney is unhappy that another visitor of the Park “holds” your place in the queue. Although the staff is definitely hard to stop each case, you have to be careful leaving the place, and then trying to push to the same place.
To sell and advertise
Although this may seem silly, since Disney is stuffed with ads and images trademark by guests are not allowed to sell or advertise anything within the Park. It also means that they can not distribute or post flyers. Guests are not allowed to hold protests or rallies no matter the reason, in the parks of Disney. Any potential speaker must obtain permission to play in the parks.
Take photo or video for commercial purposes
Disney will never try to dissuade you from documenting your magical experience, but there are some restrictions on cameras and recording. In addition to the rule of flash, you also can not remove that will be used for commercial purposes. Parks are not permitted to use such expensive cameras and equipment like tripods or drones and not such unusual cameras, both sticks selfie.
To remain incognito
While guests are not allowed to shoot a commercial image or video, the opposite rule essentially applies to the powers of Disney. Any guest, who arrives to the Disney Park must give consent to his image (or voice) appeared in promotional materials for Disney. And no, if Disney is using your footage in the advertisement, you will not pay for it.
Run
If you feel the urge to rush towards your favorite character, you should think twice. “For your safety and the safety of others, please refrain from running”, — stated in the rules of the Park. But as for some of these other rules, there is an exception. Happy disney marathon weekend once a year that is literally called the “RunDisney”.
Feed the animals
You can’t feed animals in the Park, even those that are not part of the theme Park, such as free-flying birds.