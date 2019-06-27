11 unique ways to learn any language: tips from a polyglot
Luca Cordero Lampariello originally from Italy, he’s 35, and he speaks 11 languages. All the stories about how he managed to learn them, he tries to deviate from the beaten track and focus on your unique experience. The main component of successfully learning a foreign language, in his opinion, is motivation, and it is necessary to seek and support the conquering of a new language tops.
My experience of studying each of the languages they mastered the Bow shared in the blog on Babbel.
English
Lesson: language can’t be taught, it can only learn.
When in 1991, Luke was 10 years, English has become the most popular language in the world. Its study was mandatory. At first Luke didn’t like his school teacher, grammar explanations and repetitive presentation of the material. He decided that this science is beyond him. Then his parents decided to hire a private tutor in English and everything went like clockwork. The new teacher just gave the material, she found an interesting technique and taught me to love language.
Reading books in English in combination with daily viewing of foreign films and the interaction with the tutor once a week for two years worked miracles. By the age of 15 Luke was fluent English and had a bright American accent.
French
Lesson: language is the door to a world that is entirely worth a visit. It is important to love the language, country, national food… there is No greater motivation!
Luca Cordero Lampariello began learning French around the same time with English and was faced with the same problems. But everything changed at age 14 when he became interested in watching French films and devote 2 hours a day. By the age of 15 he was fluent in French. In 2010 Luke moved to Paris. Living there for three years brought invaluable experience and an understanding of French culture, history, traditions, jokes, and pride in their cuisine and language.
German
Lesson: if you find a method that you like and which works for you, you can start learning any language by yourself. There is no better way to learn a language. Look for and experiment!
German was the first language that Luca began to study independently. He had no idea how to handle it, and spent several months studying grammar.
Then he invented his own method for learning the basic laws of foreign language in a fun way. Later, during vacation, he met many Germans. They were in disbelief when they learned that he was studying German so little time, so much better already owns it. This reaction is very encouraging young man. German has become an integral part of his life.
Spanish
Lesson: learning a foreign language brings a profound awareness of the native language.
Spanish and Italian languages — as the two brothers were different and similar at the same time. In Italy one of the most common myths is that Spanish study is easy: you need to speak Italian to add “s” to every word. The General structure of the two languages are similar, but there are many differences in terms of pronunciation, intonation and idioms. In 2007 Luke exchange went to Barcelona, there is often communicated with a large number of Spaniards and was fully immersed in this environment. When he returned to Rome, Spanish became one of his favorite language.
Dutch
Lesson: no useless languages. They all come in handy sooner or later, so don’t allow others to determine what you need to learn. Let yourself be guided by their own interests and beliefs.
Luke met Lotte is a Dutch girl who spoke no English and they both were upset that I will not be able to communicate. They had a great time together, but something was missing: the sense of incompleteness was felt, and he decided to study the Dutch language. With Lotte, the connection was lost, but knowledge of the language remained. Others insisted that the Dutch language is completely useless, because all the Dutch speak English. But Luke did not cease to read books and magazines in the Dutch language, he knew that this knowledge still is useful to him, and he was right. Now every day he speaks Dutch with his neighbor.
Swedish
Lesson: from the outset, work on the pronunciation. If the language has its unique features, pay special attention to them.
When Luke, Lampariello received a gift on his birthday the course Swedish language, it seemed to him incredible music because of the peculiar intonation and quite a difficult for the same reason. In 2004, he first went to Stockholm and was immediately fascinated by the Swedish culture. He continued to speak Swedish, mostly Norwegians, watched movies and read books. If you know Swedish, you will be able to communicate with the majority of Scandinavians, as well as get access to amazing culture and national way of thinking.
Russian
Lesson: if you have no more strength to learn a foreign language, and are you actively looking for something that will re-ignite your desire, take a dip in the national atmosphere! Visit this country, meet the locals or just watch a video about the country in YouTube.
Having studied a few romance and Germanic languages, Luca wanted to learn something new. It seemed that Russian exotic was not for him: to build sentences in Russian has become tantamount to solving mathematical puzzles. This task had to cope on their own, and after 8 months he started to think that I made a big mistake by choosing this language. But for 3 years he has made progress, and then posted the video as he speaks in Russian on YouTube. The answers were striking, many people have left rave reviews. Russians think that their language is difficult and inaccessible, so when they hear a foreigner uttered a few phrases, they explode with joy. As a result, Luke started to speak Russian on a regular basis.
Portuguese
Lesson: you can simultaneously learn two languages, but provided that you know how to allocate your time and energy.
Luca began to study the European variant of Portuguese together with Chinese. This practice has become for him a novelty, so the study was conducted according to a clear plan. Portuguese in some ways similar to Spanish, but here it was necessary to pay special attention to the peculiar pronunciation. Unstressed vowels are almost done, so proposals often look like a continuous sequence of consonants. It is often asked why he chose European Portuguese, not Brazilian, which is spread more widely.
“The truth is, I don’t often choose which language to study. I enabled the languages to choose me,” says Lampariello.
Polish
Lesson: travel is a really great motivator. More travel, and you will open new opportunities to study languages.
Luke visited Poland in 2012 and just fell in love with the country and its people. Knowing the Russian language, it was easy to learn and Polish. Although these languages are quite different in many ways, in General, the structure is the same. After a year he was fluent in Polish and posted the video on YouTube about the visit to Poland. The movie did not go unnoticed. A year later, Luke was interviewed on Polish television.
Chinese
Lesson: don’t be afraid to learn a strange language!
Luke was never going to learn Chinese, because it seemed to him very complicated. Still he went ahead and chose his own method.
If someone tells you that Chinese is impossible to learn by yourself, it is absolutely not true. Language has its own specific features, but in the long term it is no more difficult than any other. As a result, you are rewarded with a contact with an incredible culture and invaluable knowledge.
Japanese
Lesson: if your approach is not working, change it. Don’t give up. Don’t give up!
When Luke, Lampariello started to learn Japanese, he wanted a new challenge but had no idea it would be so hard. He could not make the simplest sentence, because the structure of Japanese is completely different from all the languages he knew. At first he thought it only a problem of time, and with regular study everything will work out. But it was much more difficult. Then Luke, as a man confident in his abilities, decided to change the methods and change the approach to the study. And it worked.
Luca Cordero Lampariello not intend to stop there and plans to conquer more than one “language summit”.