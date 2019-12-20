11-year-old skater first time in the world for his age he performed a quadruple toe loop in competition (video)
Russian skater Veronica Zilina has performed a quadruple toe loop at the youth competition “New year-2020” in Moscow.
11-year-old žilina became the first skater in the world, who performed a quadruple jump in competition at this age, informs “the Soviet Sports”.
For any program Zilina got 109,64 points, the sum of the two programs – 168,48 points.