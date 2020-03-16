$1100 for participating: Washington is looking for volunteers to test vaccine against coronavirus
You can get 1100 dollars for testing the first potential vaccine against the virus 2019-nCoV, writes Business Insider. Today, March 16, it will introduce one of the volunteers.
The first clinical trials of a potential vaccine against coronavirus began to attract healthy volunteers.
Participants will earn $1100 if they can successfully come to 11 personal purposes for 14 months, according to an announcement about finding volunteers. Tests are conducted in the research clinic, Kaiser Permanente Washington in Seattle and plan to use 45 healthy volunteers aged 18 to 55 years.
The study participants will be randomly divided into three groups, and each of them will receive a different dose of an experimental vaccine. The full criteria for those who can participate are listed here.
Since its appearance in China, 2019 coronavirus-nCoV has spread around the world. More than 169 thousand people were infected and more than 6,500 people died (as of 16 March). In the United States was particularly hard hit by the virus Washington: 676 confirmed cases and 42 deaths.
A product that aspires to become a vaccine that is being tested in Washington, was developed by the biotech company Moderna Inc using a special platform technology. Also in the development of the participated company NIH. The spread of the virus prompted several dozen other similar companies to explore the potential of the vaccine. The world health organization calls at least 35 “candidates” for the role of potential vaccines under development.
As reported Zn.ua 16 March the first participant in the clinical trials of the vaccine will receive the experimental dose. For security, the identities of all volunteers remain classified.
“There is no chance that the participants may become infected from vaccinations because they don’t contain the virus. The goal is to just make sure that vaccines do not cause any alarming side effects, and to prepare the ground for large tests”, — stated in the message of the clinic.
Even if the initial safety tests are successful, it will take more than a year before a vaccine is ready for widespread use. Anthony Fauci, a senior official of the National institutes of health, has repeatedly stated that it will take 12-18 months to determine whether the vaccine is safe and effective.
The cure for the disease COVID-19 yet, but the doctors give advice on the basis of already existing drugs. The Minister of health of France, Olivier Veran warned that when infected with coronavirus which causes pneumonia COVID-19, is strictly forbidden to use anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen or cortisone. These medications can cause significant complications.
