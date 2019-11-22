1100-strong Karma SC2 concept introduced at LA Auto Show
Conceptual coupe accelerates to hundreds in an incredible 1.9 seconds.
Company Karma in Los Angeles pleases his fans and the rest of the audience by showing several new products. In addition to the sports car GTS Revero, Marc also presented the concept of SC2, which received the advanced technology, and its design showcases the future design direction of the automaker.
The movement of the novelty is provided by two electrometers, the total capacity of 1,100 HP and 1,400 Nm of torque. The reserve compartment is 563 km, and from zero to 100 km/h the novelty can accelerate in just 1.9 seconds.
“SC2 from Karma is a pointer to our future as a technologically oriented brand. Moreover, it shows our future design language and makes you wonder about the future of intellectual property and product offerings Karma. Our open platform serves as a testing ground for new technologies and partnerships where we need to provide resources for the design, engineering, technology, and” settings, ” said CEO Dr lance Zhou.
Novelty ceramic brakes, sports suspension, pusher, ultrasonic dynamic regenerative panel, which provides high performance SC2 processing.
“SC2 is optimistic and bold message about the future Karma, as we enthusiastically accept the challenge of increased mobility, based on experience. Creating SC2, we have strengthened the thrill of the open road thanks to the connected interactive patented technologies, surpassing the capabilities of traditional high — performance luxury car”, – said the Executive Director of Karma Andreas Thurner.
New technology Karma Drive and Play allows enthusiasts and gamers to relive their emotions from driving, which was implemented thanks to the triple high definition camera under the windshield and frequency-modulated continuous-wave sensors (FMCW), which provide a 360-fold survey of the car during movement in three-dimensional environment.
“Extreme design and proportions SC2 reflect the unique combination of technology, performance and luxury Karma. We have set ourselves the task to develop the concept of the hypercar, ready-to-traffic using an internal IP address and the components of Karma. Now, thanks to the open platform of Karma, the SC2 technology can be integrated into a variety of future vehicles,” added Turner.