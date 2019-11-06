12.6 million units per year: in what States sell more weapons
In the United States is an ongoing debate about gun laws. Edition of Fox Business published a report on what States they have sold more firearms.
In 2018, the Federal licensed dealers of arms was purchased 12.6 million weapons.
According to the BBC the average cost of a gun in the US is $200, and rifle — $1500.
However, it is difficult to determine exactly how many weapons were sold in the U.S. because there are laws at the Federal level and the state level that do not require retail sellers reported whether someone who after checking got the right to bear arms ultimately bought it.
According to information received, none of the staff has not been sold more than 1 million pieces of weapons.
The report also revealed the States in which arms sales were the highest for 1000 adults. At the beginning of the list were Montana — 141,9 with guns per 1000 adults — and Alaska — with 140,1 guns per 1,000 adults.
They were followed by South Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, Oregon, and new Hampshire. According to the report, in each of these States has seen no less than 100 guns per 1,000 adults.
States with the lowest sales of arms in the United States, figures for 2018:
5. VT — 40 191
4. Delaware is 39 160
3. Ne — 31 274
2. Rhode Island — 21 765
1. Washington (DC) — 3275
States with the highest number of sales of weapons in the United States, figures for 2018:
5. Ohio — 499 647
4. PA — 739 906
3. CA — 793 899
2. FL — 873 628
1. TX — 972 860