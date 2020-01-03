12 American cities that are worth a visit in winter
As the temperature outside drops below zero, winter is easily the most gloomy season. But some of my favorite cities in the winter are even better. Think about fewer people, lower prices on hotels and scenery from winter Wonderland to a beach oasis. From Kansas city to New Orleans, here are the 12 cities that are better to visit in winter, according to SP Traveler.
Jackson Hole, WY
Valley in Teton ring is known for its 3,000 acres of accessible terrain and some of the most challenging slopes in all of North America — not to mention the scenery, which is equally exciting. Even if the vertical slopes is not to your liking, then the city of Jackson offers plenty of entertainment for ski lovers, with upscale antique shops and restaurants. Go to the Persephone bakery to buy bowls for quinoa, worthy “Instagram”, or in the hotel’s Anvil for a pair of gloves out of deerskin.
New Orleans, Louisiana
This is something like a fact: the peak time to visit New Orleans, in fact, winter. Especially good to visit November, December and January. You would want to walk, especially on Frenchmen street, where you can go to bars and see some of the best jazz and other live performances in the city. Because it is a quiet time of year for the city, take a moment and order your tables in all the best restaurants.
Washington
The gray sky and snow especially look good against the white of the city’s monuments and large Hiking trails of the Mall, you can easily unite and to make a cultural campaign. In the winter around the city appear rinks, one of which is located on the waterfront of George town and the other on the roof of the Watergate hotel . In January, the city hosts special events dedicated to the birthday of Martin Luther king.
Miami, FL
Miami is truly one of those cities that you can visit all year round. Fantastic beaches, restaurants, amazing new areas to get bored here almost impossible.
Park City, Utah
There is a reason why Park city is one of the favorite cities in the United States. This former Olympic city, along with neighboring Tony’s valley is undoubtedly one of the best places for winter sports in the country with ample opportunities for skiing, snowboarding and dog sledding.
Charleston, South Carolina
Almost everyone loves the Charleston in the winter months. The weather here is much milder. Take the opportunity to visit some of the most popular attractions such as the Angel Oak Tree and McLeod Plantation.
Telluride, Colorado
There’s a reason why Telluride is still referred to as the best ski town in the United States. Telluride has a whopping 148 runs of various lengths and complexity, and also offers winter sports.
Santa Fe, New Mexico
Santa Fe most of the year warm and Sunny, the capital of new Mexico receives its share of snowy weather, the snow, which looks especially beautiful against the background of Adobe and rock formations. Plaza city is a special Wonderland, with twinkling lights on every tree. And don’t forget about the Museum Georgia O’keeffe, which are really worth visiting every month of the year. Lovers of winter sports can also make this quaint town your base for skiing and snowboarding. To objects such as Taos Ski Valley and Ski Santa Fe are also easily accessible.
Kauai, Hawaii
It’s not technically a city, but it’s easy to justify a visit to Kauai in the winter. The long-awaited Southwest flights connecting the continental United States with Hawaii and expanded in January 2020, there are routes from Oakland and San Jose to Lihue, Kauai. On the main Islands of Hawaii there is a lot of diversity, but the beauty of Kauai is in the outdoors: explore Waimea canyon, the amazing cliffs and waterfall Wailua, and don’t miss Kee Beach Park Ha’ena on the North shore.
Los Angeles, CA
In Los Angeles almost perfect weather all year round, but those blue skies seem more blue, when the rest of the country shovels snow. From December to March the temperature in Los Angeles varies from 50-70 degrees Fahrenheit (10-21 C). Go to the revived city centre, the Museum of Brod, and then find a historical Grand Central Market. Some of the best architectural structures of the city, including the Bradbury building and the concert hall named after Walt Disney, is located just a few blocks away.
Aspen, Colorado
The resort town of Colorado, located at the intersection of mountains and water, is the perfect place to rejuvenate mind, body and spirit, especially in the winter.
Kansas City, Mo
If you want to know what the notorious winters in the Midwest, then Kansas city is simply a delightful place for a winter holiday.