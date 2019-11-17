12 common symptoms of rheumatism
To prevent rheumatism is impossible, but if it fails to detect the disease, you can avoid serious consequences, for example, deformation of the joints. To detect arthritis help certain symptoms.
Rheumatism is a chronic disease of the joints and spine. This term refers to over 100 diseases that can affect the nerves, skin and internal organs. The most common among them is rheumatoid arthritis.
Causes of rheumatoid arthritis are still not fully elucidated. Presumably, the main factor of the disease is a hereditary predisposition. Triggers of the disease can be bacterial or viral infections, periodontitis, Smoking and nutrition.
Doctors warn: the sooner rheumatoid therapy, the better the prognosis for rheumatoid arthritis. That’s why an important early diagnosis of rheumatism.
The following symptoms are typical for rheumatic lesions.
Fatigue. At the initial stage of rheumatism is characterized by nonspecific symptoms. In particular, a person can feel the growing fatigue.
Anorexia. Loss of appetite is also one of the first signs of rheumatism.
The loss in weight. This symptom is closely linked to the previous one.
Fever. Severe sweating and increased body temperature up to the temperature also can be an early signal of rheumatic disease.
Morning stiffness. The first specific signs of rheumatic fever include stiffness in the morning: in the affected by inflammation joint stiffness after waking up can stay more than half an hour.
Swollen joints. As a result of inflammation that is typical of rheumatism, the joints are often swollen, painful respond to pressure and get hot.
Pain in the joints. For rheumatism characterized by pain felt at rest. Often affects the wrist joints, shoulder, knee and ankle, and spine. Less often the pain occurs in the hip or temporomandibular joints.
The limited movement. In the context of rheumatoid inflammation joint mobility becoming limited. For example, victims are not free to raise their hands.
Redness. In rare cases, the affected by rheumatism joint can be flushed. This redness is a clear sign of inflammation.
Rheumatoid nodules. These solid, palpable under the skin nodes is not pressure-sensitive. Most of them are at a late stage of the disease in mechanically stressed area.
A symmetrical distribution. Typical for rheumatoid arthritis is that the symptoms of inflammation in the joints occur symmetrically on the left and right side of the body.
Deformation of the joints. If arthritis is not treated promptly or adequately, it can lead to deformation of the joints.