12 countries whose nationality can buy
Many people are interested in obtaining a new (or another) citizenship, while not all can and want to use these ways of legalizing marriage, business or long-term residence in the country. Forbes has compiled a list of 12 of the States whose nationality can buy, investing in the economy.
Some countries, such as Barbados and Estonia, lure remote workers with the promise of extended stay programs that allow you to live and work there for a certain period of time. But when it comes to obtaining a valid passport, it is usually harder than you expect: often for citizenship need to reside in the country for about 5 years.
For example, recently Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson and their children received the honorary citizenship of Greece for their role in drawing attention to a fire near Athens in July 2018. If they went the normal path to Greek citizenship, they would have to invest several hundred thousand dollars in property and live in the country for 7 years. Many countries also demand that you renounce his current citizenship.
But there are countries around the world, from Portugal to New Zealand that welcome investments that provide residency and a second passport. And thanks to pandemic coronavirus, several Caribbean Islands make it even easier (and cheaper) getting a second passport.
If the idea of moving abroad is close to you, here are some of the best places where you can buy citizenship.
The Caribbean
Saint Kitts and Nevis
This pair of Islands has one of the most powerful passports in the Caribbean, which includes visa-free regime in more than 100 countries, including Italy and the United Kingdom. Currently, Saint Kitts and Nevis offers 23% discount for citizenship before the end of 2020. With a contribution of $150 000 dollars in the “Fund for sustainable growth” of the country and the minimum real estate investment of $200,000 per family of four can get a passport. Payment is usually (before the discount) is $195 000.
Saint Lucia
The island of St. Lucia began to offer residence permits to foreigners in 2015, and according to Nestor Alfred, Director General of the program “Citizenship by investment in St. Lucia”, since then, about 700 people received passports. In may 2020, the price for citizenship was reduced by half due to new bonds “Covid-Relief 19”: up to the end of 2020 it will cost $250 000 for singles and $300 000 for a family of four. With a passport of Saint Lucia, you can get visa-free or visa access for 146 world areas.
Antigua and Barbuda
Antigua and Barbuda reduced the cost to the Fund of development of the country — it $100,000, as well as investments in real estate will provide passports for a family of four people, and the government has recently reduced the price of the possibility of immigration of large families. This passport will give you visa-free access to 151 destinations.
Dominica
The tiny Caribbean island of Dominica also welcomes foreigners on its beautiful shores and is considered one of the best countries to obtain citizenship by investment, citizenship as applies to your spouse, dependent children, parents or grandparents and may also be transmitted to future generations. Candidates must either make a contribution to the Fund for economic diversification, or invest in a luxurious and eco-friendly hotels and resorts.
Grenada
With the Grenada passport you can get visa free access to many countries, including China. There are two different ways to obtain citizenship, including payment in the amount of $150,000 to the national Fund to transforming the country through the program “Citizenship by investment in Grenada” or the purchase of approved real estate with a minimum cost of $350 000.
Europe
Portugal
Portugal has become a hot spot for people who want to move abroad. To obtain Portuguese passport, you must participate in the program Golden Visa, in which there are several ways to qualify, including making a donation to the Portuguese art and culture, to invest in business, to start a business or buy a property. Interesting fact: to become a citizen, you need to pass a test on the history of Portugal.
Turkey
For real estate investments of $250 000 you can buy your way to the Turkish program “Citizenship by investment”, which provides a Turkish passport. This document will give you citizenship in this gorgeous Mediterranean country as well as visa-free or visa access to 111 destinations around the world.
Malta
The individual investor program in Malta is one of the most popular schemes for obtaining citizenship. To obtain Maltese citizenship, you will need approximately $1.1 million in a combination of donations and tenure. In turn, you have the right to live and work in Malta or across the EU. You will also get visa-free access to the 183 places around the world.
Cyprus
Investment program in Cyprus is not cheap: you need to spend about $2.5 million in donations and investments in real estate, but in exchange you will be able to travel visa-free to 174 destinations around the world.
Austria
Austria has one of the most powerful passports in the world, offering its holders visa-free access to 187 destinations around the world, as well as the right of residence in all member countries of the EU. But it’s not cheap: you need to make a minimum investment of about $ 3.5 million.
Other countries
New Zealand
The country has hit the headlines with such wealthy expatriates, as the co-founder of Paypal, Peter Thiel, who bought himself a path to citizenship. But it’s not cheap. There are different ways to obtain citizenship in New Zealand through investment, starting with investments of at least $2 million over the four-year period.
Vanuatu
Who wouldn’t want to live in the South Pacific ocean? In the archipelago of Vanuatu, located East of Australia, has a Program to support development, which requires a donation of the Islands in the amount of $180,000 for a family of four. In return you will receive a passport which will allow visa-free travel in 116 countries, as well as the opportunity to call this Paradise island your new home.
