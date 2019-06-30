12 features of life in USA due to which tourists and expats are constantly in an awkward position
Another country is always an unusual tradition, difficulties in communication and the situations that can confound. USA is no exception. However, the Internet is easy to find blogs whose authors are willing to share their experiences and tell how to behave in the new environment. Now you will know why the restaurant cannot take oysters and why buy a ticket for a walk through the woods.
Using blogger Alena America AdMe.ru managed to gather 12 facts about life in the USA, which can surprise even those who already not the first year living in this country.
1. Cemetery — a place for walks, and film
Lafayette cemetery in New Orleans there since 1852. In our days here every day comes a lot of tourists who continually snap closures cameras and consider the dates on the old tombstones. ⠀
This cemetery is not afraid to go, it does not cause any sad thoughts. On the contrary, there are shooting movies and you can meet celebrities. What is not a boardwalk?
2. Dating without flowers and bouquets with an even number of roses
Tradition to come out with a bouquet in America is gone. Its echoes can be seen only on high school graduation: there’s a guy gives her flowers in the tone of her dress.
Men here if you give roses, it is an even number. Yes, if you give, you 12 roses. Think about what is better: to give you 12 roses or nothing to give.
3. University studies from a couple of years to infinity
In American universities, students can independently make yourself a schedule, dialing a certain number of subjects per semester. To obtain a bachelor’s degree must pass examinations in 40 subjects, and if you take a large teaching load, it is possible to cope for 2-3 years. But there are other cases.
Consider when higher education receives a young mother of two toddlers. She decided to take 2 courses per semester or 4 per year. Summer school is not considered. Just in 10 years it will be all 40 subjects.
4. Polite guests and iced tea
In restaurants adopted a special form of communication. Instead of saying: “Bring me a salad”, you need to politely ask the waiter: “Can I have a salad?”. One caveat: you need to ask so brought hot tea.
Pasta House is a famous network of restaurants of Italian cuisine in America. My son and I went there for lunch. The first thing the waitress asked what we drink. I ordered Hot tea, Igor — water. This is important when you order tea, to say Hot tea. If you miss the word hot will bring you iced tea (Iced tea).
5. Complicated relationship with insurance companies and the amount of space for treatment
In the US it is accepted to call an ambulance only in the most severe cases, because the insurance company might find the appeal unreasonable and refuse to pay it. As a result, the call can cost $ 500 — 3 000 (cost will include you spent on sterile gloves, bandages, needles and oxygen).
Single story — a visit to the dentist.
I actually have the impression that nothing else of American dentists do not only crowns put. Resigned to fate, was asked to do it as quickly as possible. “Not so fast (don’t rush) down with me to the dentist. — First, write a letter to your insurance so they gave the go-ahead. It will take two weeks. Then I go on vacation. In General, start the process at the end of July.”
6. Tickets to the reunion…
A reunion in America is called Class Reunion and takes place every 5 years. All the participants sent a letter with the date of the event and the admission charge. The Banquet takes place somewhere in the restaurant or the conference room, and by the way, teachers were not invited to.
For some reason many movies like to show us graduates as a wild event where there is binge drinking and murder. I have not seen this. Rather, I would characterize the Class Reunion as a dull evening. Because the class here is not the same 30 people that go with you 10-11 years. Class in America — all who was produced in one year with you. In a large school there may be a thousand people, not all even know each other.
7. …and tickets for a walk in the woods
In California, before heading to a walk in the woods, you need to buy the appropriate tickets. Usually they are sold in nearby stores or gas stations. And the route for the walk, you can choose on the Internet: the map shows all major paths.
Frankly, the tickets could not to buy at all, nobody checks. But the Americans are a law-abiding people. In General, our $ 5, we walked through the woods for 5 hours. Back I could barely walk: the machines along the paths there do not go. Want to survive — you want to go. ⠀
8. House cleaning: mops and automatic car chemistry
The work of Housewives here is almost entirely automated. Even the MOP such that lean is not necessary: it is enough to click on the button and she wet a cloth (or disposable cloth for the floor). Cleaning the house can be trusted with special cleaning agents. Assuming that you agree with their methods.
They use so many chemicals while cleaning that my body is not withstand. They come to clean your house, armed to the teeth with all sorts of chemicals. Gloves, sometimes in the mask. ⠀
9. The remains of dinner in the restaurant — in the box and with him (except oysters)
American catering served huge portions, which in one sitting is able to master not everyone. Everything not included in the stomach can be taken with you, just ask the waiter to pack the leftovers in a special box (go box). That’s just this rule has one exception.
Uneaten oysters to take home with them is impossible. And though I wasn’t going to pick them up, I’m curious to know why. It turns out that they deteriorate quickly, and the restaurants don’t want you subsequently poisoned oysters and filed them in court.
10. Socks and kitchen towels in the color of the national flag
July 4th, when is celebrated the independence Day of America, in the eyes just dazzled by the stripes and stars: everyone is trying to pick up clothes under the colors of the flag. ⠀
The shops are crammed with symbolism of the American flag. T-shirts, shorts, swimwear, tea-towels — all flag is on sale on hurrah. How’s this for an idea — to sell socks with portraits of various presidents? ⠀
11. $ 200 for a lost textbook
At the end of each semester in many colleges students have counted the caused losses and “encouraging” their parents with the bill at a very sensitive amount.⠀
It turns out that my son did not pass in time physics textbook. No he didn’t say anything, and yesterday was fined $ 200 for a textbook. He billed over a hole in the wall in their Dorm. The perpetrators are not found and therefore shared expenses for repairs on all the boys. Was $ 17 a head. The question was posed in the form of an ultimatum: I want to cum — pay for the hole in the wall and lost the tutorial. ⠀
12. The first day of spring — March 21
Americans believe the beginning of spring, not 1, and on March 21 the vernal equinox. Same thing with the fall — which officially starts in late September.
After March 21 you will be covered with snow (at this point the people of new Jersey laugh because often they are “impossible” snowfall). Will be no more frosts (at this point laughing at the Floridians, they have frost he has never happened). ⠀
Bonus: the secrets of visiting Disneyland
According to the rules of the Park, children under three go free of charge. But really without a ticket passed freely toddlers up to four years. First, these children often ride the rides. Secondly, their parents are always buying all sorts of toys and sweets for an amount almost equal to the cost of the ticket.
But adult visitors may experience a slight difficulty in the passage of control.
All who are going to Disney World, be careful. Since I bought the ticket online, I was asked to show the credit card with which it was purchased. And another tip: go to the Park 16 hours. At this time it is easier with Parking and easier to wait for the show c fireworks, which start at 21:00.