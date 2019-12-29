12 of the most influential startups of the decade that changed the world
Over the last 10 years there was a company that became the global IT giants, and creating a new ecosystem in the business. Edition IncRussia called the 12 startups that have the greatest impact on their industry, a global market and mass culture in the outgoing decade.
1. Airbnb
The company took three years since launch in 2008, to overcome the mark of 1 million reservations and make the concept of sharing economy is familiar to users worldwide.
The last evaluation of the service is more than $35 billion, which exceeds the market capitalization of hotel chains Hilton and Marriott. In 2020, Airbnb plans to hold an IPO.
2. Epic Games
Founded in 1991, the company on game development, Epic Games has released in 2017 Fortnite, which became a new hit and a cultural phenomenon. There are more than 250 million players Fortnite.
3. Facebook
In 2012, the largest social network crossed the threshold of 1 billion users. In the same year the company became public. Now a month use Facebook 2.45 billion people.
Over the past few years, Zuckerberg has repeatedly shown how important privacy is and what it means in the modern world. According to Cambridge Analytica in 2018 data 540 million users of Facebook were not protected. The company also found that hackers stole the personal information of another 30 million people
4. Instagram
With a large army of bloggers and influencers, infinite scrolling ribbons and flourishing economy mobile Instagram attention can be considered in many ways the most important app 2010.
Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger founded the company in 2010. Two years later, Facebook bought it for $1 billion, This transaction remains the largest in the world in the acquisition of the social network.
5. Slack
Messenger for service, established in 2013, has penetrated into many offices around the world. Experts believe that his secret to success largely lies in the chosen business model is freemium, where a developer offers free use of the limited functionality of the product. Then, for an additional fee, client may have access to basic services.
6. Snap
When Snap is appeared in 2011, many believed that the app will use mostly for sexting. Call forwarding the content of an intimate nature to other people.
But founders Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy to its product accurately predicted the future, attention deficit disorder users. The next decade almost every social platform are trying to emulate the format of Snapchat.
7/8. SpaceX and Tesla
Innovative startups Elon musk has completely changed the way of development of their industries. In 2010, SpaceX became the first private company that successfully launched and put into orbit a space ship. Today, the cost SpaceX more than $33 billion, and the company collaborates with NASA.
In 2018, Tesla became the best selling electric car in the world. After that, many companies have decided to produce cars that are similar in functionality to the Tesla. While the startup Mask never had a profitable fiscal year.
9. Stripe
In 2009, the brothers John and Patrick Collison based e-payment service Stripe. Its customers include not only thousands of small businesses, but giants Lyft, and Salesforce Target. Evaluation of a startup is $35 billion.
10. Theranos
In 2003, Elizabeth Holmes started a company that supposedly can test your blood with a minimum amount of biomaterial. In 2013, the startup has managed to raise $700 million, and two years later, Theranos is valued at $9 billion.
However, in 2018, all collapsed: the company was charged with fraud. Managers now face up to 20 years in prison, and Holmes obliged to pay a fine in the amount of $500 thousand, the Entrepreneur became the symbol of the collapse of the system that offers to “move fast and break what has been built before you.”
11. Twitter
The social network that allows you to publish posts of 140 characters, since inception in 2006 until today has grown into a chronicler of our time and has become a platform for public and political debate.
The company’s role in the protests of the “Arab spring”, the movement against harassment #metoo, climate of strikes and a million other mini-movements proves its cultural influence.
12. WeWork
With an estimate of $47 billion and 12.5 thousand employees in over 800 offices around the world WeWork continued to develop rapidly in 2019, until it was overtaken by the global failure.
After submission to the Commission on securities and stock exchanges of the USA the rating of the company fell four times, its founder Adam Neumann lost his position as CEO, and investors and analysts talking about the possibility of bankruptcy of the network. Now WeWork is gradually recovering, to establish stable growth.