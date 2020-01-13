12 people, 450 thousand without light: the effects of the powerful storm in the Southeast USA
From 10 to 12 January, strong winds and tornadoes threatened the livelihood of more than 30 million Americans. Fast-moving storm that has engulfed some parts of the Gulf coast and Southeast United States, was responsible for at least 12 deaths. This writes CBS News.
A tornado has been registered in at least three States.
The storm caused heavy rain and wind in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Missouri and Arkansas. Heavy snowfall has caused several road accidents. More than 1,000 flights have been canceled.
On Friday, January 10, the day the tornado destroyed two houses near Fair Play (mo), and another tornado demolished the roof of a house in the heart of Tahlequah (OK), about 60 miles (96.5 km) South-East of Tulsa.
The national weather service said that “large and extremely dangerous tornado” swept through areas of the County of Logan (Arkansas).
According to the coordinator of County emergency Logan Toby Miller, at least three houses were destroyed by a tornado in Arkansas, but no one was hurt. According to her, due to the strong wind there were a lot of fallen trees and damaged power lines.
More than 430 thousand Americans were left without electricity in 14 States
According to data provided by the poweroutages.us 253 882 people were left without electricity in 13 States from Texas to Michigan:
- Texas: 22 544
- Louisiana: 48 482
- Arkansas: 30 495
- Tn: 30 305
- Kentucky: 22 424
- Illinois: 12 573
- Michigan: 11 342
- Mississippi: 60 512
- Oklahoma: 312
- Missouri: 3434
- Alabama: 6360
- North Carolina: 1665
In addition, more than 180 thousand people remained without electricity in Alabama. Alabama Power, the electric company, which serves approximately 1.4 million customers in Alabama, said that more than 180 thousand people were left without electricity in the storm. The company is working to restore the power supply.
According to the latest data, the number of victims of the storm reached 12 people
The national weather service in Birmingham reported that three people were killed in a tornado in Carrollton (al)
Two more people were killed in the Haughton (La) on Saturday, January 11. A tornado passed over the house of 79-year-old Jerry V. Franks and 65-year-old Mary sue Franks at about 02:00. The house was destroyed and thrown 200 feet (70 m).
In Lubbock (TX) 27-year-old police officer Nicholas Rhine, and 39-year-old firefighter Eric hill died during work at the site of a traffic accident on Highway 27.
Another man died in Dallas (TX), after his car rolled over and fell upside down into the Creek. At that time this area held strong thunderstorms, causing flash floods.
44-year-old Larry Hadnot was killed by a tree, in the County of Nacogdoches (Texas), after strong winds knocked the tree onto the roof. The house also was another man, but he had to run out and received minor injuries.
According to the Department of police of oil city (La), one of the houses in the city also fell a tree, causing one person died.
In Chicago canceled more than 1,100 flights
On Saturday, January 11, at the airports midway and O’hare in Chicago (Il) has been cancelled more than 1,100 flights.
The majority of cancellations were at the international airport O’hara. As of 17:00 on 11 January has been cancelled 1144 flight and average flight delay was 21 minute. Meanwhile, midway was 88 cancellations.
“I will not be able to return home today or perhaps tomorrow morning,’ said Terry Bowman from Kansas city (mo). Yesterday I flew to St. Louis to for a few hours to visit my mom yesterday tried to fly to Kansas city. We flew 70 miles (112, 6 km) and then our flight was forced to turn around and land here.”