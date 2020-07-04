12 phenomena on our planet that can’t believe even scientists
Since ancient times man tries to explain the many wonderful things that abound in our planet. Most of them have already found a scientific justification, but such, whose existence is still hard to imagine. Edition AdMe.ru collected 12 mysterious phenomena, which tossed us like nature and people.
The Road Of Bimini
In the 30-ies of XX century American clairvoyant Edgar Cayce stated in a well documented prediction that the coast of Bimini in 1968 or 1969 will be found remains of the lost city of Atlantis.
In September 1968, at sea off the coast of Paradise point on North Bimini was discovered 700 m neatly lined with limestone blocks that compose what is now called “Bimini Road”.
Opinions about its origin diverge. Some believe that this is the remains of the famous ancient civilization, others believe that it is the result of dredging the bottom or just marine sediments.
Plague dance
In July of 1518 in Strasbourg, a woman named Madame Troffee went outside and began to dance. Her dance never ceased, day or night. A woman could take for an ordinary insane, but after a week with her danced already 34. During the month the number of dancers increased to several hundred. These people, like Madame Troffee did not do breaks. Many of them died either from exhaustion or a heart attack or stroke. Thus killing about 400 people.
The exact scientific explanation for this phenomenon was not found. None of the theories can not explain the incredible endurance of the people who were able to dance a few days without stopping.
Andrew Karlsin
In 2003, the FBI arrested a man on charges of fraud on the stock exchange. Holding just $800, it could 2 weeks to make $350 million, having signed while only 126 highly risky trades.
After his arrest, when he demanded accomplices, he admitted that information received from the future. According to him, he arrived in a time machine from the year 2256, but its location indicate it is not wished. After some time, someone has bailed him out of $1 million, and Karlsin disappeared.
Boiling river
A few years ago the image of a river in the Amazon, which literally “cooks” their victims, lived only in legends, which have not really believed. A little boy named Andres rouzaud often heard the story from his grandfather and wanted to find the mysterious river.
Growing up, he trained as a geologist and taking in the conductors of a local shaman, in 2011, found the river, water temperature is 86°C. the Mystery of its existence is that the nearest volcano is about 700 km.
The underwater city of Yonaguni
Terrace formation around the Japanese island of Yonaguni discovered by divers in 1986. Underwater formations are an impressive form, reaching up to 5 floors. Also near them were found some artifacts that prove the close presence of the ancient people.
Despite this, the question of the origin of the pyramids is still controversial. After all, if you believe in their man-made, then we — the remnants of pre-ice age civilization.
Photo from a Museum in Bralorne
This photo found by users in the virtual Museum Bralorne Pioneer Museum, and it instantly became a sensation. It depicts the opening of the Golden bridge in Canada in 1941, but among the crowd there is a man, who is dressed absolutely not in the fashion of 40 years. If you look closely, you can see the zipper sweater, t-shirt with logo in the style of the XXI century, a portable camera in his hands.
The public is certain that the photo shows none other than a time traveler.
Geoglyphs in the Amazon jungle
Tropical forests in the Amazon basin for several decades have undergone a massive cutting. Exploring the open countryside, scientists have discovered numerous drawings, drawn on the ground — the geoglyphs.
To date, experts discovered 450 geoglyphs in the Northern parts of Brazil and Bolivia. The most ancient of them have an age of about 3000-3500 years.
Their purpose unknown to scientists. The basic theory is that these facilities were a meeting place for conducting rituals and General discussions.
Flash during earthquakes
One of the most mysterious phenomena are bright flashes in the sky that accompany earthquakes. Since the year 1600 has 65 proven examples of airglow in the areas of seismic activity. However, the percentage of outbreaks of small — to observe the lights can be no more than 0.5% of all earthquakes.
It was a lot of scientific theories attempting to explain the phenomenon, but none of them came close to the truth.
Frozen girl
20 Dec 1980 19-year-old Jean Hilliard was driving to my parents via snowy Lengby (mn). Her car suddenly stalled, so she decided to walk to her friends house which was nearby.
Along the way she lost consciousness from hypothermia, and held in the snow at temperatures of -30 °C for about 6 hours before it was discovered.
When Jin was taken to the hospital, she showed no signs of life, and her skin was so stiff that it was impossible to stick the syringe. The doctors were sure that the girl is dead, but it decided to unfreeze. Everyone thought that even if Jean wakes up, it will need heavy amputation. However, after some time defrosting the body a little stir. Gin opened his eyes and asked for water. After 3 days she started to move her legs, and after 6 weeks she was discharged perfectly healthy.
Ghost ship “Carroll A. Deering”
“Carroll A. Deering” American cargo schooner that became known as the Ghost ship. In 1921 she was discovered stranded, but the crew aboard was not, although in the galley was laid out the food for cooking. Absent the personal belongings of the team, the ship’s log, navigation equipment and anchors. The steering gear was damaged. In the captain’s cabin were found three pairs of shoes of different sizes. The last mark on the map not done by handwriting of the captain.
At the end of 1922, the investigation was closed without making any formal findings.
Rain man
The most mysterious story happened with a man named don Decker. In Strasbourg in 1983 died grandfather don. After the funeral, before going to sleep, the young man began to feel chills, then fell into a trance. At the same time from the ceiling and walls of the room began to drain the water. In areas of leakage were not water pipes and they were all deeply puzzled by this phenomenon.
Not knowing what to do, friend don called the police. Officers have been asked to take a young man out of the house and drive to a pizzeria nearby. However, the pizza started the same thing. Water again began to flow from the ceiling. As soon as they left the school, the rain stopped.
This paranormal incident was shown on Unsolved Mysteries 10 February 1993.
Underground ocean
At a depth of 660 km beneath the Earth’s surface scientists have detected a huge water reservoir age of 2.7 billion years, which is several times the volume of the World ocean.
Due to this discovery, a theory that earth’s oceans originated from escaped underground to the surface of the ocean. And not Vice versa as previously thought, scientists.
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 6020
[name] => planet
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => planeta
)
planet
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 13992
[name] => educational program
[taxonomy] => category
[slug] => poleznaja-informatsija
)
Educational program
stdClass Object
(
[term_id] => 16516
[name] => mystery
[taxonomy] => post_tag
[slug] => zagadka
)
загадкаFacebookVkontakte
bookmark