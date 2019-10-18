12 signs of breast cancer in men that they often ignore
Men often go to the doctor when the cancer is actively growing in the body. Meanwhile, there are warning signs that men should pay special attention.
Portal Focus Online the German experts called signs of cancer that men tend to ignore.
A feeling of pressure in the testicles. This symptom does not always mean a tumor. But doctors advise to take seriously all the changes in the testes and to apply for the examinations with blood tests and ultrasound.
Changes in the ejaculate. For example, the sperm suddenly becomes brownish. This indicates a problem in the prostate gland or the epididymis, in the worst case, cancer. Scan, blood test and ultrasound help to diagnose the exact cause.
Changes in urination. The urge to urinate become more frequent, but the urine stream — not as supple and strong as before. These symptoms are typical for diseases of the prostate and bladder. Particularly disturbing they must be for smokers.
Changes in bowel movements. First diarrhea, then constipation, and the appearance of mucus or blood in the stool — each of these symptoms can occur in colorectal cancer.
The feeling in the armpits and groin. A feeling of pressure in the armpits or in the groin and on the neck can come from enlarged lymph nodes. Such swelling of the lymph nodes is often caused by infections, but may also indicate cancer.
The feeling in his chest. One percent of all breast cancer cases affect men. If chest appears a lump or breast is compressed, men should be sure to seek examination by ultrasound and x-rays.
Weight loss. The special weight loss without reducing calories, exercise, or stress is a serious reason for meeting with your doctor. Many types of cancer take body a lot of energy, which manifests itself in weight loss.
Changes in the mucous membranes of the mouth. The stains that appear on the lips or in the mouth of, say, language must be examined by a doctor. First of all it concerns the needs of smokers. In most cases, an examination by the dentist is enough to decide whether these changes are harmless.
Changes with the skin. In fact, any change in the skin can be cancerous. Changing birthmarks, small wounds that do not heal, scaly skin — skin cancer is not always manifested in the form of black spots, similar to the increased moles, it can look very innocuous.
Cough. If the cough lasts more than four weeks or are short of breath, it could indicate lung cancer, especially in smokers. X-ray examination can clarify this.
Voice. The need to constantly clear my throat became hoarse and yet somehow a changed voice, can be a sign of problems with the larynx. Again, smokers are particularly vulnerable.
Heartburn. Not always to its appearance leads the excess coffee, alcohol or stress. If heartburn symptoms cease duration of drugs, and then arise again, you need to get checked out by your doctor.