12 signs that he don’t love you, but simply believes comfortable
Sometimes we so strongly focus on a happy moment that we do not notice obvious signs that something was wrong…
There is nothing strange in the desire to be loved. Especially if you believe that you already met your love. That’s just not all romantic relationships are the epitome of a love story.
Sometimes we so strongly focus on a happy moment that we do not notice obvious signs that something was wrong. We stubbornly ignored the danger of walking through a minefield, but sooner or later stumble upon the bitter truth.
Read these warning signs to make sure that he really loves you and not just believes comfortable.
He always keeps emotions in themselves
If you think he doesn’t want to open in front of you, then you have a problem.
If the person is uninteresting, you are unlikely to share with him my emotions, because I don’t feel any attachment. His opinion is you are just not interested.
You understand that he was never alone
Telling each other about their previous relationships, you may have noticed a certain pattern. You trying to figure out if he was alone, but always come to the conclusion that his “bachelor life” ended immediately with the onset of puberty. He just likes the “game”, and he needs not you.
He is strongly against public displays of affection
If he never shows his feelings to you in front of others, then something is definitely wrong. Of course, constantly kissing in public a bit strange, but he doesn’t want to hold your hand or kiss on the cheek.
In short, should think about the reason for this behavior.
He maintains contact with his former
Alarm bell. If he’s done with past relationship, why continue to communicate?
Obviously he’s not completely loyal to you, because otherwise you wouldn’t humiliate you, keeping the old context. Especially not really hiding it.
His knowledge of you is very superficial
You like to think you well know each other, but in fact it is not. If you asked him a few questions about what most couples know about each other, he was unable to respond.
Yes, he knows you, but superficial. He does not know what is hidden behind your good looks.
He always walks away from conflict situations
In any pair there are quarrels, and that’s fine. But argument with him to annoy you more than conflicts with anyone. He remains unmoved, his emotions – like a stone wall.
If you want to discuss something, he immediately goes from an uncomfortable conversation.
He’s not thinking about the future of your relationship
When you want to talk to him about the future, he almost never reacts. Looks like he doesn’t care.
Outwardly, it seems that he is quite satisfied with your relationship. Should you begin to plan for the future, as his eyes immediately appear a doubt.
He’s not worried about you
Being together, partners support each other. This is not a requirement, as a matter of course. When you care about someone you worry about, but not him.
Looks like his emotions you bypass the party.
You’ve never seen his family
If he loved you, then immediately introduced with his family. If not, then this is a clear reason to think.
He spends with your friends more time than you
The desire to see friends, being in a relationship is quite normal. A short separation works wonders.
Here only you do not walk along almost never, because all his free time he spends with friends. If you do not need it, then so be it – you can leave. But he does not talk about, because it is convenient.
He is inattentive
If someone does not pay attention to how he behaves with another person, then he is indifferent to it. This is what happens in your relationship.
He is inattentive to you, because you are preoccupied with other “more important”
things.
Sometimes you think that you are strangers
There’s nothing worse than being in a relationship that makes you constantly nervous. If you do not leave a subtle feeling that you are strangers to each other – this does not Bode well.