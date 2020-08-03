12 States that will host tax-free sales before the school year
Nearing the new school year, and the idea that it’s time to stock up on fresh notebooks, pencils and folders for papers, simultaneously invigorating and terrifying. Accessories, electronics and clothing, tend to gather in the impressive list, and can considerably reduce your Bank account. To avoid this, take the opportunity and buy it all during tax-free sales, offers RetailMeNot.
During the tax holiday, some States reduce sales tax on certain goods, making shopping for school more affordable. This year discounts will affect such major retailers as Walmart, Amazon and Target.
Tax-free days relevant in 2020 to 16 States (but keep in mind that in some they had already passed) and 5 States that never charge sales tax is Alaska, Delaware, Montana, new Hampshire and Oregon.
In most cases, tax-free sales begin at 12:01 and end at midnight. If you missed those days in your state or your state is not involved, it may be worthwhile to take a trip to the next.
Iowa
- When: from 7 to 8 August
Buying clothes or shoes for less than $100 are tax free these days. Not included are backpacks, bags and sports uniforms.
VA
- When: from 7 to 9 August
School supplies at a price no more than $20 per unit and some types of clothing and footwear at a price not more than $100 per unit.
Connecticut
- When: from 16 to 22 August
In this state, the tax holiday will last for a whole week. This means zero tax on sales of clothing and footwear costing less than $100 per unit. Does not apply to sports uniforms and equipment.
Massachusetts
- When: from 29 to 30 August
All products retail for $2500 or less, except of motor vehicles, motor boats, food products, telecommunication services, fuel, electricity, tobacco, and marijuana products from marijuana.
Missouri
- When: from 7 to 9 August
Here the sales tax would not be charged for any garment, including shoes, cost $100 or less; school supplies up to $50 per purchase; graphical calculators to $150; computer software with taxable value of $350 or less; personal computers for less than $1500.
Maryland
- When: from 9 to 15 August
In this state, the sales tax will not be charged for a week. Buy cheaper clothing and footwear costing less than $100 (without accessories) and the first $40 on the purchase of a backpack.
New Mexico
- When: from 7 to 9 August
Apply tax weekend on clothing and shoes priced at less than $100 per item; computers up to $1,000; accompanying computer hardware up to $500; and school supplies for $30 or less. Please note that retail sellers are not required to participate in a tax-free weekend in new Mexico, so please check the price before buying!
Ohio
- When: from 7 to 9 August
Clothing priced at $75 per unit or less, school supplies or educational materials at a price of $20 per unit or less.
Oklahoma
- When: from 7 to 9 August
Sales tax is not levied on clothing and shoes priced at less than $100. Accessories, sports shoes and protective gear are not included in share.
Texas
- When: from 7 to 9 August
Tax-free weekend cover most types of clothes, shoes, school supplies, bathing suits and backpacks costing less than $100.
FL
- When: from 7 to 9 August
Zero tax on sales of clothes, shoes and some accessories, which are sold at a price not more than $60 per unit, and also some school supplies at a price not more than $15 per unit and computers costing up to $1000.
South Carolina
- When: 7 August-9 August
You will be able to buy cheaper clothes, computers, accessories, school supplies and some household goods.
States not participating this year:
- Idaho
- AZ
- Wyoming
- Washington
- Vermont
- Wisconsin
- Hawaii
- GA
- West Virginia
- Il
- Indiana
- CA
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Colorado
- Louisiana
- Mn
- Michigan
- Man
- Ne
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New York
- PA
- Rhode Island
- North Dakota
- North Carolina
- South Dakota
- Utah
