12 stores, travel agencies and carriers offering discounts to people over 55 years of age
No need to wait until age 65 for the so-called “discounts for seniors”. Please note mobile operators, retailers, and travel companies that offer great discounts for people over 55 years. Read more tells Money Talks News.
One need not look far to find the best discounts for older people — but first you will need of this age to achieve. Not all companies define “Mature” or “older” alike.
Members of AARP or Association of Mature American citizens, know what these legendary benefits take effect at the age of 50 years. If you prefer not to pay an annual membership fee for the opportunity to get discounts, just wait another 5 years and enjoy the offers in shops, restaurants, hotels and companies.
Here are the discounts that become available as soon as you turn 55 years.
Retailers
A variety of retailers — from grocery stores to auto repair shops — start counting “Mature” discounts from 55 years of age. They include:
Hy-Vee: a chain of stores offers 5% savings on purchases on Wednesdays. You may need to register and present your club card for senior citizens Hy-Vee, which is available in the store for free. Contact your store for details.
Fred Meyer: many people living in the Western US, you know, these supermarkets. If you are at least 55 years of age, you will receive a 10% discount on their private label brands. Buy brands Fred Meyer, Kroger and Simple Truth and other private brands to save money.
Michael’s: save big when you bring a valid ID to the stores of this brand. After confirming your age, the cashier will give 10% off your entire purchase. The best part is that this offer includes products in sale and is valid every day of the week.
Pep Boys: if you need an oil change or a new set of tires, be sure to bring a valid ID in auto parts stores Pep Boys. They offer a 10% discount to any customer 55 years and older. This discount is only available in the store.
Ross: with the action “55+ Tuesday Discount” the network offers a 10% discount to all customers who have reached the age of 55 years. You may need to show proof of age, so don’t forget documents.
Walgreens: if you are 55 or more, or you are a member of AARP, join for free Walgreens Balance Rewards, to be eligible for discounts in the “Day of elderly people”. On certain dates, program participants age 55 and older can save 20% on selected products at the usual price.
Travel companies
Discount these companies will allow you to spend less on housing and transportation while travelling:
Best Western: save up to 15% of rooms in more than 4,200 hotels worldwide. Ask for a discount for guests older (senior discount) when booking rooms. Discounted room rates “are available subject to availability at time of request”. Also, not all hotels participate in the action, and you will be asked to provide proof of age upon check-in.
Carnival: when planning a cruise with Carnival you can filter the search options to see exclusive rates for Mature people. First, click on the drop-down filter “VIFP Offers & Extra Savings”; then select the field “Age 55+” on the right side. In the upper right corner of the page you can switch the calendar view to see offers from month to month.
Royal Caribbean international cruise line offers special rates for guests 55 years and older. Please note that these preferential rates are only available on certain flights. Contact Royal Caribbean for more detailed information.
The wireless operators
Seeing how much you can save with these operators, you’ll want to call your friends and tell them about it:
Sprint: the company called this package the “Unlimited 55+” (“Unlimited 55+”) not without reason. Sprint customers 55 years and older who switch to this plan, you get two lines of unlimited talk, texting and data transfer at a reduced monthly rate. To begin, you will need to go to the store.
T-Mobile: the wireless carrier offers more than one unlimited data plan for customers older than 55 years. Contact T-Mobile or go to the store to find a suitable alternative.
Verizon: unlimited data plan Verizon 55+ available at a reduced price and includes unlimited talk, text and data transmission. However, at present the plan is only available to customers with a billing address in Florida.