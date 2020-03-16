12 things banned or already banned in 2020
Say goodbye to the ability to drink a drink through the plastic straw or get on a plane, showing the airport staff regular driver’s license. This and other things will come to an end in 2020 — or it’s already happened, says Reader’s Digest.
Plastic bags
Remember those disposable plastic bags, which were previously used for purchases at the grocery store? In the last few years they were outlawed in more progressive, environmentally conscious cities and States in order to reduce environmental pollution. In 2020, these plastic bags will be even harder to find. Some States, including new York and California, prohibit them outright, while other States charge a nominal fee for plastic bags.
Swimming with dolphins
Swimming with dolphins has been a popular attraction for cruise passengers, visitors to marine parks and tropical resorts. People brought home photos that Dolphin seemed happy and smiling. It turns out that these dolphins are not smiling. In fact, studies have shown that swimming with dolphins can cause severe stress and even psychological problems these are very smart, gentle creatures. Soon, fortunately, there will be less places where tourists will allow you to swim with the dolphins. The U.S. government is finalizing a ban on swimming with spinner dolphins in Hawaii in the year 2020.
Disposable water bottles
Drinking water is very important. Therefore, disposable water bottles could be seen everywhere, but in recent years, people are rethinking the idea of their use due to environmental. Recently at the International airport of San Francisco banned disposable plastic bottles, and in 2020 new York banned the use of disposable water bottles in municipal and leased facilities. This year more and more companies and government agencies will follow suit, and consumers will increasingly use reusable bottles.
Flavoured electronic cigarette
VAPI electronic cigarette today’s youth uses depressingly often. This is a worrying trend, as such products can cause lung cancer. In 2020, the FDA adopted a new policy prohibiting such flavors as mint and fruit, because they are popular among children and adolescents. In addition, in many places discusses the question of whether there should be illegal to smoke electronic cigarettes in public places, so there is a strong likelihood that in 2020 fewer people will be Smoking those cigarettes.
Almond milk
Almond milk is considered a useful product and an important attribute of healthy, sustainable food. In fact, the almond is not so simple product. Almonds increases the load on perioralny bee population, in addition, its cultivation requires a lot of water. In other words, almonds harmful to the environment. Although it is unlikely that the government will ban the almonds, but consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental implications of cultivation of this nut and it is expected that in the future they will choose other options of milk of vegetable origin.
Cash Deposit
The bail is a controversial practice that holds behind bars 540 000 people not convicted of crimes because they have no money for bail before the trial. Some of these people are accused of committing relatively minor offenses, like driving without a license or shoplifting. The bail keeps the poor, and imprisonment leads to the fact that they are losing their jobs or even housing. In January 2020, the state of new York banned the cash Deposit for most non-violent crimes, have joined California and other States. The ban, however, has its critics among lawmakers and police, claiming that the new regulation was too hasty.
New clothes
Every wardrobe needs updating from time to time. But people are increasingly aware that second hand clothes are cheaper and better for the environment. Gone are the days when we wore dress once and hang it away in the closet. Celebrities such as Jane Fonda, Tiffany Haddish and Kate Middleton, have set themselves the task to wear the same dress to different events. Similarly, Joaquin Phoenix has vowed to wear the same tuxedo to show all rewards in 2020. And Department stores, including Nordstrom, Macy’s and J. C. Penney, sell second-hand clothes.
Plastic straws
There are many reasons why you should never drink from plastic straws. The most frequently mentioned reason — the deadly effects of plastic straws on marine life and the environment. Plastic straws disappear from restaurants and was banned in such cities as Miami beach and Seattle, as well as in the States of California and Hawaii, which will give out plastic straws only to those customers who specifically request them. While some companies struggle with this movement, still more than large firms for all get rid of plastic.
Boarding a plane with a normal driver’s license
If your plans include a flight on the last months of 2020, and you used to travel with a regular driver’s license, you need to know about some of the new rules of air travel. As airport security continues to deteriorate, a driver’s license may not be enough to check TSA. Beginning October 1, 2020, travellers will need to have a driver’s license or ID, Real ID, enhanced driver’s license, passport, military ID, passport card or other acceptable form of identification to pass through security and Board the plane.
Books
If you think that society has become too advanced to ban books, think again. Banned books are, unfortunately, still not uncommon. Recently in Missouri proposed a bill providing for the imprisonment of librarians in providing children with “age inappropriate” materials, including “Speak” by Laurie halse Anderson, which deals with the rape of teenagers. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated circumstance, and sometimes banned completely unexpected literature — for example, vocabulary or stories of Dr. seuss.
Meat and dairy products
Golden globe 2020 has hit the headlines this year, including because of the choice vegan menu to help disseminate information about climate change. And although meat and dairy products are likely in the near future will not be legally prohibited, vegan diets are becoming more popular as people are increasingly interested in environmentally friendly eating habits. As popular Basmannyi dishes popping up everywhere, from Burger King to your nearest grocery store, expect to see less meat and dairy and more vegan options in 2020.
Polystyrene
Long been known that polystyrene is one of the objects of daily consumption, which decomposes the longest. The expanded polystyrene is already banned in States such as Maine and new York. In 2020, the number of States that prohibit expanded polystyrene, could increase significantly, and, as they say, Chicago is going to join Portland and other cities, introducing bans on containers of this material in restaurants. Avoid Styrofoam is one of the many ways by which you can help the environment, without even noticing, it’s so easy.
