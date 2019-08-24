12 things men want women to do more often
Ask a woman about what a man wants, and she will likely say “Sec”. But this is just one of the items in the list of what men often want from women. And it’s not just intimate moments. You will be surprised because they don’t ask about it because I don’t want to sound like a woman
1. To pamper his fragile ego.
Your man might seem strong and invincible, but his ego is incredibly fragile. You have no idea how much he criticizes himself when you deny him sex. So do him a compliment. Tell him how sexy he is, how much you help around the house (even if it is just trash).
2. Don’t expect him to make the first move.
Bachelors hate that only they always expect first step. And they liked would be if a woman walked up and took the initiative.
3. To massage him.
Your man wants to feel your hands all over my body, and not just in the sexual sense. Help him to relax after a hard day, take it off the voltage.
4. To try to be don Juan.
He will never admit it, but he also wants you waiting for him. Cook him a romantic dinner, plan an unexpected journey, give him a spontaneous gift. He likes it, what do you think about it.
5. To take the initiative in bed.
Usually women allow a man to lead in sex. But men love it when a woman takes everything into his own hands. Seduce him and show me how much you want it. It is a strong aphrodisiac for him.
6. Ask how his day was, and listen.
We often blame men, that they are not listening to us, but we are also to blame. Tell me honestly, how much do you remember about what he said about his colleagues? Look for real, ask questions, incite him to open up to you.
7. Watch what he likes, not complaining.
Men and women rarely like the same movies and TV shows. So be ready to compromise. Find something good and interesting that he likes to watch. He’ll appreciate it.
8. Tell him what you want as a gift.
Men do not like guessing about what you want for a holiday. So enough with the innuendos. He does not understand them. Offer him some ideas so he can choose, thereby retaining a little the effect of surprise.
9. To support it.
Remember about what they have fragile egos? When it comes to changes in his life, he needs support. Maybe he wants to eat better, to exercise more or to change jobs. Whatever it is, keep him.
10. Tell him what you like in bed.
If you want to have more fun, just tell him how to do it. He wants that too.
11. Be ready for adventure.
Relationship with time become a habit, because the man realizes that he needs a woman ready to experiment and adventure.
12. To make clear decisions.
Men hate women’s indeterminate responses “As you wish” and “I don’t care”. He wants you at least sometimes was decisive.