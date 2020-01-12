12 things that you can get for free
In our days we buy a lot of things that we never could have possibly imagined decades ago. But an experienced buyer can still find a way to get a lot of valuable things for free. Knowing these you can save a lot of money — even on things that your neighbors and friends are still paying. This writes the Money Talks News.
1. Family tree
Tracing your family tree has never been easier thanks to online resources. And you can also spend a lot of free research using resources.
For example, some resources allow you to look at the cemeteries around the world, and the Foundation of the statue of Liberty-Ellis island can provide information about relatives who came to the United States through the famous immigration gates.
2. Free food on birthday
Regardless of when your birthday is, there is a chain of restaurants with free food. For example, you can get a free sub at Jersey Mike’s and a free Burger at Red Robin.
3. Streaming video
Currently, families can pay for premium channels such as HBO, sports subscription such as NFL Sunday Ticket or stream stream, such as Hulu or Netflix. But there are places where you can watch movies and TV shows online for free.
And don’t forget about your local library: it can offer a permanent free remote access services, such as Kanopy or Hoopla.
4. Credit scores
Yes, there are ways to get not only your credit report but also your credit rating for free. You can find your credit rating free of charge, for example, through the company issuing your credit card.
5. Cloud storage
If you look in the right place, you will find free online file storage, ie cloud storage.
6. E-book
Many libraries offer e-books for download — although, as in the case with paper books, you can store them only for a limited time.
7. Magazines
You know that libraries have printed magazines, but go to the magazine website, and you can also find free access to the digital version of the magazine.
The Amazon Prime members can read magazines and comics online and many of them are free thanks to the Prime Reading.
8. Entertainment
Many museums offer free admission on certain days or for certain groups of people.
Every year the national Park Service offers free entrance to national parks and on certain days.
9. Antivirus software
PCMag awarded “editor’s Choice” for 2020 Avast Free Antivirus and Kaspersky Security Cloud Free.
Avast Free Mac Security has become the best free antivirus software for computers.
10. Education
Elite Ivy League school Yes, even Harvard offer free online courses that you can take. Also contact your local library which may offer online Learning classes via LinkedIn or other resource.
11. Transportation of Luggage
As if the journey in our days is not enough honey, now, many airlines charge for checked baggage. But there are ways to avoid paying this fee.
Fly Southwest Airlines, which allows each passenger to check two free bags. And if you can pack what you need in a fairly small bag, you can take it with me as hand Luggage, which is usually free.
12. Piano
A new piano can cost thousands of dollars. But if you or someone from your family can’t wait to play, you should not resort to buying a new tool. Musical mystery: many people need the piano only for a very short time — say, in elementary school, when a child takes lessons.
Usually people who have gone through years of piano, I want to pull this large and heavy object from his home — so much so that they will offer it for free. Go to Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist free section.