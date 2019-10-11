12 TTC stations will be closed on weekends (PHOTO)

Thanksgiving is coming this weekend, and with it some of the underground stations will be closed.

Won’t work stations on the second subway line between St. George and Woodbine on 12 and 13 October.

The buses will go. And the work stations will resume on Monday.

Parking also will be restricted on parts of the Danforth, to avoid congestion with buses and pedestrian traffic due to the closure.

Next week also will be an early night closure of these stations. All stations between St. George and Woodbine will be closed at 11 PM every day from Tuesday 15 October to Thursday 17 October.