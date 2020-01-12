12 unbelievable rumors about Disneyland: that one is true
Disney theme parks are the most famous in the world. Because of the huge influence of Disney and their apparent above average commitment to the way of absolute perfection rumor about the parks. Rumors about how they achieve this “perfection” in what things may not be so perfect. Although some of these rumors are completely false, some were true. This writes the Reader’s Digest.
Giant Turkey legs are actually made of EMU meat
Lies! Yes, those Turkey legs that people eat in the parks Disney is huge, but they are out of turkeys. In particular, the turkeys-the males, which, although rarer than turkeys-females, have larger feet. Not to mention the fact that farm-raised turkeys can be a little more than wild turkeys, of which believers in this myth will probably use as a guide for the size of the Turkey.
Leg of EMU would be much more than Turkey legs, stresses Rob the place. He attributes the popularity of the myth, in addition to its intriguing crazy, the fact that many tourists in the US do not have the slightest idea about how much EMU. Imports of meat of EMU will be difficult and costly, and improper marking will be illegal.
You can’t be farther than 30 steps from the urn
True! This myth says that Walt was designing Disneyland, trying desperately to prevent waste. So he visited other theme parks and watched just how far people will go in search of trash before they just throw garbage at his feet, and his magic number was 30 steps. Although this part of the legend is not actually provable, it is true that the trash cans everywhere and yet you will not notice as they are numerous, if you are looking for them.
The rule is “30 steps” is also, of course, quite subjective. Tiny baby probably could do 30 steps before reaching the urn. It is also worth noting that some versions of this myth say that it is true in all the parks of Disney.
The Park takes your fingerprints, then to track you
Lie. One of the safety measures Disney World, which is the most puzzling fans and guests, is the fingerprint scanner. This process was carried out over the years, but in 2016 it received new attention when the Park began requiring fingerprints from children under the age of three years (earlier it was only for guests from ten years and above).
How would you feel about it, you can be sure that the Park can’t track you. In fact, they don’t even store your fingerprint; they connect them with the room, and then immediately remove themselves prints. And why do they do it? It’s a measure to prevent fraud with the tickets. By far joining a ticket with a man they hope to prevent people to sell the tickets to someone else at a reduced price.
Cinderella’s castle in Disney World — a giant optical illusion
True! Cinderella castle and Sleeping beauty castle Disneyland before him — brilliantly used the technique of “forced perspective” to make them look bigger than they really are. And not only the locks are doing this — many of the buildings (and alleged natural objects such as stone spires!)
In the parks use of forced perspective — but the castles — the most famous, perhaps the most effective example of this. It works like this: the higher you rise in these structures, the less I see of Windows and towers. Despite its effectiveness, this technique also creates the impression that the upper part of the castle is further away, making the castle as a whole above. For example, Sleeping beauty’s Castle at Disneyland is only 77 feet (23.4 per m), but it seems that it is much higher!
Disney Cast members can’t say “no”
Lie. Regardless of how helpful employees of the Disney parks, it would be ill-conceived, potentially dangerous rule. Participants Cast (alias Disney for all employees, regardless of whether they play a character or not), of course, can reject any requests that may pose a threat to the health or safety of a Cast member or guest.
And it’s not just a potentially unsafe situation. Cast members can, for example, to cancel the trip with the guest (and must, if there is something else that they should do at this time). And sometimes they should just say no (or something like that); they just can’t lie.
“There are only certain circumstances (for example where it would be rough or too sharp) when the Cast members are strongly advised not to say no, — the expert explains Disney Emily Reynolds. They can say just one word “no” for an answer, provided that it is the best answer that is appropriate and respectful”. However, there is a phrase of three words, which the Disney Cast members can’t say: “I don’t know.”
In the Park’s “hidden Mickey”
True! As if not enough fun between rides, meetings and restaurants with a delightful theme, Disney Imagineers also arrange exciting hunting in the parks. Everything from paintings to fountains and rocks, guests can see the “hidden Mickey”: the characteristic round shape Mickey mouse head with two smaller round ears. The next time you visit one of the parks, watch some and see how many you can see!
Things that obviously need to be in the form of Mickey, for example Mickey waffles or ice cream, are not considered.
The Cinderella castle there is a secret hotel room
True! This often photographed building, which is essentially synonymous with the Disney World is not just for show, there is a room where guests can stay. This Suite is the only hotel room in the Magic Kingdom of Disney. And although this is one of the secret places in Disney parks, the door is hidden in the mind! You need to take the Elevator to get access to the Suite, and to be in it, you have to be invited or to win the lottery.
If you shout “Andy’s coming” to Toy Story Land, all the characters will freeze
Lie. Is it true Disney Cast members love to create a more exciting experience. Therefore, when they began to spread rumors that the characters “toy Story” will instantly freeze or even fall to the ground, simulating real static toys if someone shouted that their human “host” is approaching, they seemed plausible.
A rumor arose in 2013 as a meme that quickly went viral. But no, the characters do not. Some theorists claim that the original photo of the meme was fully delivered. Others insist that, Yes, the Cast members did it at one point, but once the meme has gone viral, and visitors to the Park started all the time to test it, the Cast members could not continue to do so for reasons of safety and sanity.
The rumor gained new life when in 2018 was opened “toy Story” Studio Hollywood Studios, but it’s still a lie. If you say “Andy’s coming” in relation to the character in “toy Story”, the character can say something like “Andy’s in College!” or to look around at Andy, and then just shrug.
At Disneyland there is a restaurant with a 14-year waiting list
True! If you are a fan of Disney, you’ve probably heard about the five-star, ultra-exclusive Club 33 restaurant in Disneyland. To be able to eat there, you must be a current member of club 33 or invited to be one of them. Membership fees for joining the Club 33 high — at least $ 25,000 — and though often distribute “14-year wait” is a statistics for 7 years, become a member, of course, is not easy. According to reports, you should write a letter to Club 33 Services and then they will tell you whether they are generally members this year.
Disney has the “Disney dome” to keep out rain and mosquitoes inside Park
Lie. Disney really immune (or almost immune) to many of the normal technical issues and elements associated with nature. It’s not the dome, but because of careful planning. They have an incredibly thorough treatment to protect against mosquitoes. The industrial infrastructure of the Park helps to minimize power outages. And they established a no-fly zone to prevent aircraft to fly too close to the parks.
American flags on main street USA are not real flags
True. Yes, most of the flags on main street in the United States is missing a few stars. The often-mentioned reason for this lies in the fact that it is illegal to leave an American flag around the clock, at sunset, you have to remove the flags. So Disney uses the unofficial flags.
There is another reason. Main street USA in the Park, will give the feeling of the American city at the turn of the century. And at the turn of the century on the American flag do not have 50 stars; Utah became the 45 state in 1896. And finally, two of the flags main street — a modern, 50-star flags large on the front flagpole, and the flag at the train station on Main street.
Walt is buried under atracciones Disneyland “pirates of the Caribbean”
Lie. There are several variations of this popular theme Park rumors. Some say that Walt Disney, who died in 1966, buried under the Park, which he built, without specifying where. Some insist that this attraction is “pirates of the Caribbean”. Others say that he is not just buried, and cryogenically frozen, because of his desire to potentially be resurrected in the future where it was scientifically possible.
Others say that not all of his body frozen, and only the head. None of this was true. Walt Disney was cremated two days after his death, and even his remains are nowhere to be found in a Disney Park. They are buried in Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California (CA).