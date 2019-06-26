12-year-old girl infected with flesh-eating bacteria at the beach in Florida
A resident of Indiana shared in the social network Facebook scary pictures treatment her 12-year-old daughter from the flesh-eating bacteria that she contracted during a family trip to Florida in early June.
Michelle brown said that her family arrived in Destin (FL) June 7, but due to bad weather in Pompano beach they went until 9 June. However, strong waves and uncomfortable weather allowed them to go into the water only to the ankles, so the family spent on the beach some time, writes Fox News.
Brown claims that on June 10 Kylie began to complain of pain in the leg, which, according to her mother, was the result of muscle tension. Despite a slight improvement during the day, in the morning on 11 June, the pain, according to brown, has increased to such an extent that Kylie could not step on the heel, and by June 12 the girl was crying due to severe pain.
The family returned to Indiana and about 11:00 on June 13, they went to the doctor due to severe pain syndrome. The girl was put in a children’s hospital Riley, where an hour later she developed fever and appeared swollen red line on the tibia.
“Things started to deteriorate rapidly, because she has somehow contracted a bacteria that has become infected. It was an aggressive infection and it had spread to his leg and a thigh,” said the woman.
Brown said that her daughter was marked in the pediatric intensive care unit and put a few droppers in an attempt to stabilize her heart rate and blood pressure. Excluding the possibility of a blood clot, the doctors realized that I was dealing with necrotizing fasciitis, also known as flesh-eating bacteria. For diagnosis followed by emergency surgery, during which doctors found a vacuum on the leg of the girl who was supposed to suck the infection.
“We learned that Kylie is a very serious infection, and the essence of the operation was to try to save her leg, but most importantly — her life. She developed septic shock. Then there was a second operation. She felt a little better and we were moved from intensive care to a regular ward. Then she had a third surgery during which they found new signs of infection, so they sewed up the wound, setting it in a vacuum for sucking everything that could seep from the incision,” wrote the woman.
According to brown, the next day her daughter’s condition deteriorated again, she had to take four different antibiotics to fight the infection. One week after hospitalization Kylie was finally healthy enough to return home.
According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), necrotizing fasciitis is a rare bacterial infection that rapidly spreads throughout the body and can lead to death. Efficiency of operations to remove the infection and antibiotics are crucial in treating. 30% of patients with this diagnosis die during treatment.
“Kylie is feeling better and stabiliziruemost, but she’s still sick, and we have a long road to recovery. We take oral antibiotics, and intravenous antibiotics 3 times a day and pain meds every four hours,” — said brown.
The woman believes that her daughter contracted the infection through a scratch on the toe, which hit the water during their trip to the beach in Florida. Brown told about the incident so other parents knew about the risks.
“We will have numerous doctors visits, physical therapy and blood work, but all that matters is that my girl is alive. I wanted to share her story in the hope that it can help to save someone else. It is critical to know about the signs and symptoms of this disease and quickly to treatment,” concluded the woman.