13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast of the impeachment hearings trump

The first public hearing in the investigation of possible impeachment of the President of the United States Donald trump took place on Wednesday 13 November. 10 TV channels broadcast the meeting, 13.8 million Americans watched the broadcast. This writes the “Voice of America”.
Although the audience of the hearing, which lasted almost six hours, exceeded the average, the event in the House of representatives has not attracted as much attention as other sensational public hearings held in recent years in Congress.
So, testimony to Congress Brett kavanaugh, nominated Donald trump for the post of judge of the Supreme court, in 2018 watched about 20 million people. The hearing has attracted the attention of Americans because of allegations of sexual harassment, which is against Cavanaugh nominated Professor Stanford University Christine Blasi Ford. Cavanaugh denied all charges and was eventually approved for the post.
In June 2017, about 19.5 million Americans turned on the TV to watch the Committee hearing on intelligence of the Senate, which gave testimony of James Comey, former Director of the Federal intelligence service.
Testimony of Robert Mueller, former spectracolor, who led the investigation about the Russian intervention in elections in 2016, in July of 2019 and looked about 13 million viewers.
These figures do not reflect the number of people who followed the hearings through smartphones or computers, or watched the broadcast of the meeting on social networks.
Trump said that until I watched the broadcast of open hearings in the House of representatives on the issue of declaring him the impeachment, writes “Interfax”.
“I have not watched a single minute” — he said at a press conference in the White house.
“All this is fraud and should be banned,” added trump.
We will remind, on Friday, November 15, public testimony will give the former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, and next week, 19, 20 and 21 November, to stand the following witnesses: assistant Vice-President Mike Pence Jennifer Williams; Lieutenant-Colonel Alexander Vindman, head of the Department for European Affairs at the national security Council; former special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Welker; officer of the Council for national security Tim Morrison; U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sandland; Deputy assistant Secretary of defense for Russia, Ukraine and Eurasian Affairs Laura Cooper; under Secretary for political Affairs David Hale and senior Director of the national security Council for European Affairs and Russia Fiona hill.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- September 20, a telephone conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and the President of the United States Donald trump is interested in the congressmen in the investigation of the fact, not trying trump and his attorney Rudolph Giuliani to put pressure on Ukraine in order to help the election campaign trump in 2020.
- On 24 September, the Democrats announced the launch of a formal inquiry of impeachment of the President of the United States, the impetus for which was the conversation of the Ukrainian and American leaders.
- On 25 September the US State Department published a transcript of the conversation of President Vladimir Zelensky and U.S. President Donald trump.
- On 26 September an anonymous tipster said in his complaint that the US was trying to hide the content of the conversation trump and Zelensky.
- On 28 September the special envoy of the US State Department on Ukraine Kurt Volker resigned.
- On 3 October it became known that the level of approval of the President of the United States Donald trump has risen to 49 percent — the highest rate in 2019.
- On October 7 the President of the United States has demanded the “immediate impeachment” of the speaker of the house of representatives, Nancy Pelosi. The White house accused her of “serious crimes and misdemeanors, and possibly treason”.
- On 9 October the White house officially announced the refusal to cooperate with the investigation about the possibility of impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump held by the Democrats in the House of representatives. In the presidential administration believe these accusations “baseless” and “unconstitutional”.
- On October 31 the members of the house of representatives of the United States Congress approved a resolution under which the investigation regarding the possibility of making the impeachment of the President of the United States Donald Trump moves on to the public stage.
- On 13 November the House of representatives of the U.S. Congress began holding public hearings in the investigation of the question of impeachment against the President of Donald trump.