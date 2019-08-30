13 cities in the U.S., where the average house costs less than $ 200,000

August 30, 2019
The average sales price of homes in the U.S. is around 234 000 dollars, but there are cities where the typical home is much cheaper.

Photo: Depositphotos

CNBC Make It identified 13 cities where average housing prices are less than $ 200,000. The data provided by the National Association of realtors for the second quarter of 2019. The list also included the income needed to purchase a home with 10% or 20% down payment. Data suggests mortgage rate of 4.1 percent for all districts and monthly payment of principal and interest, limited to 25% of the income of the resident.

Find out which 13 cities you can become a homeowner for less than $ 200,000:

 

  1. Lincoln, Nebraska

Average house price: $ 199 800

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 42 103

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 37 424

 

  1. Saint Louis, Mo

Average house price: $ 194 800

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 41 049

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 36 488

 

  1. Cincinnati, Oh

Average house price: $ 194 100

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 40 901

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 36 357

 

  1. Memphis, Tn

Average house price: $ 194 000

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 40 880

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 36 338

 

  1. Columbia, South Carolina

Average house price: $ 188 500

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 39 721

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 35 308

 

  1. Lexington, Ky

Average house price: $ 183 900

Required salary with a 10% initial fee: $ 38 752

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 34 446

 

  1. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Average house price: $ 179 500

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 37 825

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 33 622

 

  1. Tulsa, OK

Average house price: $ 178 400

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 37 593

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 33 416

 

  1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Average house price: $ 170 000

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 35 823

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 31 843

 

  1. Wichita, KS

Average house price: $ 163 700

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 34 495

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 663 30

 

  1. Rochester, New York

Average house price: $ 156 700

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 33 020

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 29 351

 

  1. South Bend, Indiana

Average house price: $ 146 000

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 766 30

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 27 347

 

  1. Charleston, West Virginia

Average house price: $ 141 700

Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 29 860

Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 26 542

