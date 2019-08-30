13 cities in the U.S., where the average house costs less than $ 200,000
The average sales price of homes in the U.S. is around 234 000 dollars, but there are cities where the typical home is much cheaper.
CNBC Make It identified 13 cities where average housing prices are less than $ 200,000. The data provided by the National Association of realtors for the second quarter of 2019. The list also included the income needed to purchase a home with 10% or 20% down payment. Data suggests mortgage rate of 4.1 percent for all districts and monthly payment of principal and interest, limited to 25% of the income of the resident.
Find out which 13 cities you can become a homeowner for less than $ 200,000:
- Lincoln, Nebraska
Average house price: $ 199 800
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 42 103
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 37 424
- Saint Louis, Mo
Average house price: $ 194 800
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 41 049
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 36 488
- Cincinnati, Oh
Average house price: $ 194 100
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 40 901
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 36 357
- Memphis, Tn
Average house price: $ 194 000
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 40 880
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 36 338
- Columbia, South Carolina
Average house price: $ 188 500
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 39 721
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 35 308
- Lexington, Ky
Average house price: $ 183 900
Required salary with a 10% initial fee: $ 38 752
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 34 446
- Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Average house price: $ 179 500
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 37 825
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 33 622
- Tulsa, OK
Average house price: $ 178 400
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 37 593
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 33 416
- Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Average house price: $ 170 000
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 35 823
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 31 843
- Wichita, KS
Average house price: $ 163 700
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 34 495
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 663 30
- Rochester, New York
Average house price: $ 156 700
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 33 020
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 29 351
- South Bend, Indiana
Average house price: $ 146 000
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 766 30
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 27 347
- Charleston, West Virginia
Average house price: $ 141 700
Required salary with 10% down payment: $ 29 860
Required salary with a 20% down payment: $ 26 542