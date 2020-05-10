13 films that predicted the future about the coronavirus and not only
Sometimes film makers are the real seers. It’s fascinating, and sometimes even scary. The publication “Lifehacker” have compiled a list of 13 movies that predicted the future.
1. Forbidden planet
Original title: Forbidden Planet
- USA, 1956.
- Science fiction.
- Duration: 98 min.
- IMDb: 7,6.
What movie
A rescue expedition is going to help out a distant earth colony, which was attacked by the unknown creature. To their arrival the only survivor Dr. Morbius, daughter of Altair and robotic servant, Robby.
What came to pass
This excellent science fiction film of the 1950‑ies inspired writer Stanislaw LEM, to create a “Solaris”, but miraculously predicted a world where people communicate using mobile phones. And as much as 40 years before the actual appearance of these gadgets.
2. 2001: a Space Odyssey
Original title: 2001: A Space Odyssey
- USA, UK, 1968.
- Sci‑Fi Thriller.
- Duration: 149 minutes.
- IMDb: 8,3.
What movie
In prehistoric times the black monolith turned Australopithecus in men. After millions of years mankind finds on the moon, the same stone that sends a strong signal somewhere in the area of Jupiter. There and dispatched the research ship “discovery”. But in the way of onboard computer HAL 9000 begins to behave very strangely.
What came to pass
To distant planets the mankind has not yet flies, but much Kubrick still guessing. For example, in the future there was really a tablets and video calls. Well, HAL 9000 may be considered the progenitor of modern voice assistants like Siri or “Alice”.
3. Network
Original title: Network
- USA, 1976.
- Psychological drama
- Duration: 121 minutes.
- IMDb: 8,1.
What movie
TV presenter Howard Beale is fired due to low ratings. Then he decided on his extravagant behavior live: threatens to commit suicide, swears, utters revelatory speech. All of this suddenly brings him astounding popularity.
What came to pass
Conversation about the decline of ethics and morality of the media is a long time, but a brilliant film Sidney Lumet started one of the first. Heroes are doing everything possible to attract more viewers, such as giving delusional Messianic chatter in Prime time. Despite the fact that the picture for many years, the idea and the story were so precise that suitable to describe today’s news media.
4. Videodrom
Original title: Videodrome
- USA, 1982.
- Fantasy, horror film.
- Duration: 84 minutes.
- IMDb: 7,2.
What movie
Max, the Director of a small channel for adults in search of a new pornoshemale stumbles upon a pirate signal via satellite. Broadcast show called “Videodrom” contains horrific scenes of violence with bloody torture and murder. Max is trying to learn more, but soon the line between the real world and the hallucination begins to fade.
What came to pass
Cronenberg with his “Videodrome” in some measure anticipated YouTube, where every minute is filled with a countless number of videos. Among them is far not the harmless.
5. Back to the future — 2
Original title: Back to the Future Part II
- USA, 1989.
- Adventure, fantasy, Comedy.
- Duration: 108 minutes.
- IMDb: 7,8.
What movie
In the second part of the franchise of young Marty McFly goes from 1985 to 2015 to save their own children from a very unpleasant situation. However, in the future with Professor Emmett brown admit the mistake, resulting in the elderly Biff Tannen takes a hold of a time machine and changed many things in the lives of the characters. McFly and brown understand that we must all urgently be corrected, and transferred in 1955.
What came to pass
Despite the fact that many of the invented technologies of the future, and remain, a fiction (especially sorry for flying Board), the number of guessed still impressive. Take the payment for purchases with the help of identification by fingerprint, flexible displays or video calls. Tablet so far is no surprise.
6. Remember all
Original title: Total Recall
- USA, 1990.
- Fantasy, action, Thriller.
- Duration: 113 minutes.
- IMDb: 7,5.
What movie
Builder Douglas Quaid sees obsessive dreams about Mars. In search of answers, he turns to the company, villaume in the brain false memories. But not everything goes as planned, after which the hero suddenly finds himself in the ability of the agent. Douglas realizes that his whole life up to this point was an illusion.
What came to pass
In the course of the story the hero Arnold Schwarzenegger uses the services of a friendly robot taxi driver. At the time of the release of the film it really seemed fantastic, but in our days on the development of self-driving cars for a long time working major corporations.
However, to ride one of these drones yet not all. And the concept is significantly different from what is shown in the movie (but it is rather a plus, if you remember a frightening image of “the driver”).
7. Network
Original title: The Net
- USA, 1995.
- Action, Thriller.
- Duration: 114 minutes.
- IMDb: 5,9.
What movie
Programmer Angela Bennett accidentally crosses paths with the hacker group “Praetorian guard”. Then the attackers substitute information about her personality in databases. And now the heroine is considered a dangerous criminal on the Federal wanted list.
What came to pass
When he released the Thriller, identity theft still was not afraid. But nowadays the security in the Internet are very relevant. Another, more pleasant point which is predicted by the creators of “Networking” — the ability to order food remotely than we now enjoy.
8. The cable guy
Original title: The Cable Guy
- USA, 1996.
- Black Comedy, drama.
- Duration: 96 minutes.
- IMDb: 6,1.
What movie
Steven Kovacs moves into a new apartment and calls the cable guy to set up the TV. To him comes a charming Chip Douglas, and they quickly become friends. But the Chip is all the more strange, and Steven decides to stop communicating. Here begins the real nightmare.
What came to pass
In the story the hero of Jim Carrey utters the words that become prophetic.
“Soon every American home with a TV, a telephone and a computer are closely linked! You will be able on the same channel to watch the expositions of the Louvre, and on the other to enjoy women’s wrestling. You will be able to shop right from home or play Mortal Kombat with his friend from Vietnam! It will be a world of endless possibilities!” he says.
In 1996, this seemed outrageous, but now it is difficult to imagine life without a smart TV, gaming consoles and Internet shopping.
9. The Truman Show
Original title: The Truman Show
- USA, 1998.
- Dystopia, tragicomedy.
- Duration: 103 minutes.
- IMDb: 8,1.
What movie
Truman Burbank, thinks himself a very ordinary man, but actually he is a member of the reality show for a while. Him clock watch video camera, and his whole world is the scenery and actors. And once the hero begins to notice it.
What came to pass
This is a very deep and philosophical work, among other things, ridiculed by a universal obsession with TV. Already at the time of the film, people were willing to waste my life to watch someone else’s. Today, the situation has not improved: a TV is not as popular, but it successfully replaces the Internet.
10. Enemy of the state
Original title: Enemy of the State
- USA, 1998.
- Action, Thriller.
- Duration: 132 minutes.
- IMDb: 7,3.
What movie
In the hands of a prosperous lawyer Robert Dean is compromising, exposing dishonest officials. Very quickly the life of the protagonist turns into a nightmare for him everywhere, chasing us intelligence, he becomes a common enemy and an outcast.
What came to pass
Before “enemy of the state” was considered conventional conspiracy Thriller, but suddenly turned out to be a very accurate prediction of the history of Edward Snowden. Member of the American national security Agency (NSA) found out that the US government is spying on its citizens. After this he had, changing the country and planes to escape his all-powerful employer.
11. You letter
Original title: You’ve Got Mail
- USA, 1998.
- Romantic melodrama.
- Duration: 114 minutes.
- IMDb: 6,6.
What movie
The dreamer, Kathleen Kelly, and practical Joe Fox every day go online to write each other a letter. They do not realize that in real life already know. Moreover, Joe could inadvertently destroy a family business girls.
What came to pass
When the film was released, explore on the network it happened not so often. Now Dating services have become commonplace and gave us the opportunity to more to free choice than ever.
12. Dissenting opinion
Original title: Minority Report
- USA, 2002.
- Fiction Thriller.
- Duration: 145 minutes.
- IMDb: 7,6.
What movie
Events unfold in the near future, where three clairvoyants can show the exact time and place of the crime. So the police detain a person before he will put in motion his evil plan. All goes well until the head of the predictions of John Anderton not the accused has not committed the murder.
What came to pass
On the film “minority report” with Spielberg worked with a team of futurologists. Perhaps that is why many fantastic technologies that use the characters already come true. Contextual advertising, for example, have become part of our life. Other pieces, like control a computer with gestures or unmanned taxi, has not yet spread everywhere, but their development is in full swing.
13. Infection
Original title: Contagion
- United States, 2011.
- Sci‑Fi Thriller, disaster film.
- Duration: 106 minutes.
- IMDb: 6,7.
What movie
The planet is rapidly spreading deadly virus of unknown origin. Until a vaccine is still far away, and a General panic fuels the rumors that circulate on the Internet one unscrupulous journalist.
What came to pass
Pandemic coronavirus fueled audience interest in films depicting various fictional illnesses. Most fortunate the film, Steven Soderbergh’s “Contagion”. What is happening on the screen really sound exactly like the scenario of the spread of new epidemics.
Both diseases originated in China, was transmitted to humans from animals and rapidly spread worldwide. The film also faithfully depicted the most effective methods of dealing with the contagion: social distancing, isolation and quarantine. Even the symptoms that occur in infected COVID‑19, in part similar to those that showed Soderbergh.
