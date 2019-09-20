13 free online English language courses that start now
For many people learning English do not have enough money to attend those courses that I would like, or schedule does not fit well into the work schedule.
ForumDaily prepared information about 13 online English language courses of different directions, which will soon begin in prestigious American institutions of higher education. To obtain a certificate for training you have to pay, however, if you need just knowledge and not the certificate, you can pass these courses absolutely free.
1.Tricky American English Pronunciation (University Of California, Irvine)
On this course you will practice the sounds of American English, which can sometimes be misleading — as consonants and vowels. You will also learn about the features that give the English language a special “music” such as to stress the correct syllable in a word, how to raise and lower the tone with natural sounding and as a natural way to combine sounds and words. Learning this will help you speak more clearly and make sure others can understand what you are saying.
This course is useful for those who want to improve their pronunciation of American English for better communication.
Classes run for 4 weeks at 3-4 hours per week. Training starts September 20.
2. English for Career Development (University of Pennsylvania)
The course, developed by Pennsylvania state University, funded by the U.S. Department of State. Free to register for this course, click Enroll now, and then select Full Course. Certificate No. This course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in furthering their career in the global market.
In this course you will learn about the job search process, resume writing, cover letters and interviews in the United States, compared with the same process in his native country.
The first unit of this course will introduce the application process to work in the United States and strategies for identifying jobs, matching your interests and skills. In unit 2 you will pass the steps required to create a professional resume. In unit 3 you will develop a clear and concise cover letter. In the final part of the course focuses on communication skills and interviews.
Any person can take this course for free and receive a document of completion issued by the Pennsylvania state University.
Training starts September 20
3. Clinical Terminology for International and U.S. Students (University of Pittsburgh)
Understanding of terms and abbreviations commonly used in U.S. hospitals is challenging. Adaptation can be difficult for foreign students for whom English is a second language. This course is intended to help you understand the terms and abbreviations commonly found in medical institutions in the USA.
Training starts September 20.
4. English for Journalism (University of Pennsylvania)
The course, developed by Pennsylvania state University, funded by the U.S. Department of State. This course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in developing the skills necessary for a career in modern journalism. In this course you will study print and digital media through authentic reading and lectures, extending their vocabulary and ability to read, research and develop local and world news stories.
Training starts September 20.
5. American Deaf Culture System (University of Houston)
This 6-week course that provides a historical overview of the American deaf community and its evolving culture. Studied theoretical foundations of sociology. Deafness as a culture, not a disability, due to the fact that the participants are directed to the world of deaf culture.
The course is designed primarily for second year students who are interested in social Sciences, the study of language and the arts and Humanities.
Classes are held 2 hours per module. Registration for courses begins on September 20.
6. English for Media Literacy (University of Pennsylvania)
This course is designed for those whose English is a second language, and anyone interested in learning more about media literacy the United States. In this course you will explore different types of media — such as Newspapers, magazines, TV and social media. This course will give you the opportunity to develop a broader understanding of the role of the media in our lives.
Anyone can attend this course for free and receive a certificate of completion issued by the University of Pennsylvania. If you want to get the certificate for free, please, fill the form of financial assistance. This course was funded by the U.S. Department of State — Bureau of education and the Office of cultural of the English language. All materials are available for reuse and free distribution is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0.
Training starts September 20.
7. Writing your World: Finding yourself in the academic space (University of Cape town)
This course will give practical information about how to write academic essays, how to develop the skills necessary for competent academic writer. In other words, this course teaches academic writing skills, allowing you to write and reflect about their understanding of identity. Therefore if you are thinking about studying in higher education or if you just want to brush up on their essay writing skills, this course is for you.
Classes are held 2 hours a week. Registration for courses starts on September 20..
8. Business English: Management and Leadership (Arizona State University)
This course will teach you to communicate effectively in English in professional fields. You will expand your vocabulary, improve writing skills and speaking. Learn the terminology used in business telephone conversations, business correspondence and professional presentations.
Registration begins September 20.
9. “English for Business and Entrepreneurship” (University of Pennsylvania)
Welcome to English for business and entrepreneurship. The course created at the University of Pennsylvania, with financial support from the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of education and culture, Office of English language Programs. In order to enroll in this course for free, click on the “Enroll now” and then select “Full course. Without a certificate”. This course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in learning more about global business Economics. In this course you will learn about topics essential for success in international business. You will study business English through authentic reading and video lectures for learning business vocabulary.
The training will last 5 weeks for 2/4 hours per week. Registration for courses begins on September 20.
10. “Preparing for Graduate Study in the U. S.: A course for international students” (University of Michigan)
This course will prepare you for future postgraduate study in the United States. You will have the opportunity to meet other potential graduate students to hear valuable advice from international graduate students in the United States, as well as in practice to share their thoughts, stories and experiences in English.
Classes are held 2-3 hours per week. Registration for courses begins on April 25.
11. English for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (University of Pennsylvania)
This course is designed for non-native speakers of English who are interested in raising the level of English proficiency in the Sciences. You will learn some of the most innovative fields of scientific research, expanding your vocabulary and language skills needed for the exchange of scientific information within your community.
This course can take anyone and get the document of achievement issued by the University of Pennsylvania. If you want to get free certificate , Coursera Verified, please fill out the form “Financial aid”.
The development of this course was funded by the Office of state administration for education and culture at the state Department.
Training starts September 20.
12. Writing in English at University (Lund University)
Getting good writing skills early on is essential to your success both in University and in professional life. The aim of this course:
to give you an understanding of the conventions of academic writing in English;
to help you build your own “tool kit” of academic writing skills, and also give you the opportunity to test these tools and to think about your own development as a writer.
Although the course and assumes General skills, you will be able to apply them to meet the specific needs of their own discipline.
Training starts September 20.
13. “Better Business Writing in English” (Georgia Institute of Technology)
This course will provide the tools that will help you write more easily and effectively in English. You will develop planning strategies and creating crisp, clear text. Learn and practice specific writing skills for use in various types of business communications, including cover letters, applications, proposals, instructions, and reports. Through a combination of lectures, quizzes, additional resources and practice you gain the proven skills to write well in English.
The training will last for 4 weeks at 3-4 hours per week.
Registration for courses begins on September 20.