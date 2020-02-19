13 free services for watching movies, TV series and TV shows
Free live streaming services offer thousands of movies and TV shows — including new and favorite classics in almost all genres, says Moneytalksnews.
Modern services with big names allow you to watch movies and TV shows at home, in airplane, in line at the grocery store — practically anywhere. But it can be costly since they usually require monthly subscriptions. Fortunately, you have other options. Here are 13 live streaming services and Internet sites watching movies, TV series and programs which won’t cost a penny.
1. Free trial of premium services
Most paid streaming services, including Hulu and Netflix, allow you to start with a free trial.
Prime Video from Amazon also provides a free trial. However, if you are a member of Amazon Prime, you already have access to Prime Video at no additional charge.
Upon expiration of the trial, your credit card may be charged for the subscription. Therefore, if you decide you don’t want to pay for a subscription, make sure you cancel it before the deadline free services.
2. The Roku Channel
If you have a Roku streaming device you can view free shows and movies on the Roku channel Channel.
3. Web sites of television networks
You missed the morning news? View them later directly from the network. Broadcast channels such as NBC, offer full issues online without the need to use the services of the provider cable or satellite TV.
What’s the catch? Some content is available online for a limited period.
Another option is to check the websites of the cable networks. On the website Comedy Central, for example, also post the full releases.
4. Xumo
This free streaming service provides direct access to over 160 channels.
You can watch Xumo with devices such as:
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- mobile device
- Roku
- Smart TV
5. Vudu
Vudu is a streaming service owned by Walmart, which allows you to watch a lot of movies and TV shows. More than 100,000 films and TV programs are also available for viewing for the money or digital download.
You can watch Vudu with devices such as:
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- mobile device
- Roku
- Smart TV
6. Sony Crackle
This free streaming service from Sony offers TV, blockbuster movies and original content. You’ll even find TV shows of the past — from “Charmed” to “Who’s the boss?” and “NewsRadio”.
Click on Crackle, visit the web site from a computer or via one of many devices, including:
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- mobile device
- Roku
- Smart TV
7. Tubi
This free live streaming service offers thousands of affiliate products, including films from such studios as Lionsgate, MGM and Paramount.
You can watch movies and TV shows through the web site Tubi or a variety of devices, including:
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- mobile device
- Roku
- Smart TV
- TiVo
8. Popcornflix
Popcornflix is proud of its functionality: “Any movie — no more than two clicks away”, says on the website.
Free service owned distributor of film Screen Media Ventures. In his library of movies and TV shows you’ll find drama, Comedy and horror movies, among other genres, and classic films.
You can watch from your computer or devices such as:
- Apple TV
- mobile device
- Roku
9. Kanopy
Collaborating with public libraries and universities, Kanopy tries to offer the audience a spectacular entertainment. This is why you need a reader’s card for viewing the collection of movies and documentaries Kanopy.
Kanopy is available through devices such as:
- Apple TV
- Chromecast
- mobile device
- Roku
10. Snagfilms
The service offers more than 2,000 films, television series, documentaries and original Comedy short films from Snagfilms, where everyone will find something for themselves.
You can watch on your computer or:
- mobile devices
- Smart TV
11. Classic Cinema Online
Take a trip back in time with Classic Cinema Online. The site offers westerns, comedies, musicals and silent movies, at least since the 1930-ies.
12. Classic Television Online
“Gilligan’s island”, “All in the family”, “Andy Griffith” — don’t make sitcoms like this. The good news is that they can still be found on Classic Television Online. This is the sister site Classic Cinema Online.
13. Creepy Classics Online
As the name suggests, Creepy Classics Online specializiruetsya on horror movies and science fiction movies. You can also listen to radio programs with “horrible” scenes in this website, related Classic Cinema Online.
