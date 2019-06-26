$13 million will be allocated for the commemoration of the dead or missing women from the indigenous population (PHOTO)

The Federal government will Fund more than 100 projects, which are designed “to pay tribute to the lives and legacy of the” missing or murdered women and girls of indigenous population of Canada.

“Our government listens to the survivors and families who told us that if we want to move toward them deliberately, we must also not forget to pay tribute to those who disappeared or whose lives have been interrupted,” – said the Minister of gender equality of Maryam Monsef.

“We’re going to support the memorial service and other memorial projects across Canada – and rest assured, we will not forget our sisters in spirit and that we can prevent such tragedies in the future,” she added.

According to Nonself, among the projects approved event, activity and creative work, organized by the indigenous people, friendship centres and social services that help indigenous people. It is also planned to spread these projects and to LGBT people and people with two souls who have been affected by similar circumstances.

In 2017 at the government level was discussed that funding will only organization with official status, which caused a strong discontent among the public.