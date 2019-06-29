13 mistakes that will lead to failure on interview in the United States
You found an interesting vacancy, filed the online application, passed the phone interview and now all you need is to enchant your future boss in the interview. But one wrong move can lead to failure. The Huffington Post interviewed hiring managers about the main mistakes made by candidates in interviews.
1. Pretend you have no flaws
“One of the biggest mistakes, I believe, allow people in the employment process is the refusal to admit that they are imperfect. Nobody is perfect, neither one of the candidates, none of the team members, not even me.
When I ask the question: “What is your biggest weakness?”, I’m not trying to catch you and get to talk about your biggest weaknesses. I’m trying to understand whether you acknowledge that you have no answers to all the questions, and you are really ready to be open and honest,” says John Hayes, marketing company Authority Hacker.
2. Bad review about your last employer
“Negative comments about previous places of work, typically negative, describes the candidate. The recruiter can not objectively judge the essence of the story, and therefore inclined to believe that the candidate speaks about his negative attitude, and tells about the difficult situation faced.
I have had candidates who said “it was a mistake to go back to work” or “I didn’t get along with my boss” or “I didn’t like the culture of the company” and nothing more is explained. I recommend to talk about the facts and leave emotions. For example, say, “my Manager changed three times during the year, with him and changed the requirements for my job.” So, your dissatisfaction with the work of the company is significant,” says Miki Feldman-Simon, the founder of the company IamBackatWork.
3. Do not check the website of the company where served summary
“I have conducted several interviews with people who didn’t even check the website of the company. This is unacceptable in our days. I asked their opinion about our website, and they are unable to answer this question. I would say that is a basic skill, review the website and formulate your opinion about it, even if you are not a specialist,” says mark Ingrid krenn, founder of Coastal Creative
4. Forgot to say “thank you”
“We had a candidate for the position of entry level that is perfect for resumes excellent cover letter, a worthy experience. But when we started the hiring process, and exchanged emails, then conducted the interview, I noticed one peculiarity. The candidate never thanked me, he even in the letters do not indicate “thank you.” This has weakened our interest in the consideration of the candidate in our Agency,” says Amy Hyde, COO Outspoken Media.
5. The transition to informal communication
“Video interviews are becoming more common, and in my experience, candidates often do not treat it seriously or forget that all their actions are visible on the camera. I interviewed the candidate for a technical position, when after half of the interview, he raised his glass of beer and took a SIP, and then answered my question. He behaved very carelessly. My question is “is This beer?”, he replied, “Yes, IPA”. Yes, the interview was held at 16:00, but it is not an informal conversation. Then I finished the interview,” — said Allison Daley, the founder of Recruiting Innovation.
6. Communicate as a beginner
“One of the candidates during the interview asked the following: “I know that during a telephone conversation with the recruiters of your company I agreed to a salary of $70 thousand. But because of my accounts, and upcoming wedding, I will not enough. You could pay me $85 thousand, if you decide to hire me?”. This man was quite young and didn’t know how to negotiate about salary. Ideally, he could discuss the salary question in advance or to formulate a counter-proposal later, and not link it with the personal reasons for the necessity of obtaining higher wages,” says Suhat Bassi, CEO of Bank Yogi.
7. The transition line between confidence and arrogance
“In my practice there was a candidate who gave me the opportunity to ask questions to check his qualifications. Instead, he told me about the company and about my past, spoke about all the wonderful things he has done and finished his 15-minute monologue with a question about when he can get to work. It betrays an arrogance, and I ended the interview without trying to obtain additional information about the candidate. Is the candidate confident person or not, but it needs to appear that way in interviews to successfully pass it. But if this line crosses the line of arrogance, the transaction will fail,” — said Chris Hughes, senior Manager, content marketing ProjectManager.com.
8. The combination of several works
“We were looking for a information technology engineer for a large project. We found the brilliant candidate who was literally a genius. He underwent four rounds of interviews, took a few difficult tasks, was a four-hour test, drinking only two cups of coffee and eating a pack of Cheetos, all this time, for his movements were watched by the other four. He was a brilliant candidate with all the necessary skills. But in the final interview with our client, he announced that he wants to stay and work on the current job and expects full time in our company. He was absolutely certain that four hours of sleep for him would be enough to do two jobs. He thought it a good idea to quickly pay off the mortgage. I asked him not to talk about this in a meeting with a client, we would come up handy for all the way after the meeting. But he decided to tell about his scheme at the meeting with the client”, — says Igor Shcherbinin, Director of recruitment company DistantJob Remote Placement Agency.
9. To take to the interview a friend (or your mother)
“It is not necessary to take with you to the interview parents or relatives. I was surprised when one of the candidates came to the interview with his mother. And it wasn’t a College graduate applying for a Junior position, but even if I were, it still would look weird. If someone for some reason wants to accompany you, ask them to wait outside or at the cafe, until you finish,” says Jon Brodsky, the Manager of the company Finder.com.
10. Don’t ask questions
“At the end of the interview most employers ask the interviewee if he has any questions. If they say no, then that tells me that they are not interested in employment opportunities. It also tells me that they have not spent the time to conduct research before to get to us. The lack of studies implies that the candidate potentially lazy. Most companies have websites and pages in social networks. To obtain information and to formulate some sample questions is not difficult. To the employer it is important to see the interest of the candidate in the company and the job. No one wants to hire an employee who plans to resign within the first year of operation,” says Jason Carney, HR Director of WorkSmart Systems.
11. To lie about their Dating
“I once interviewed a candidate who said that a good friends with a colleague and talked a lot about his family and about how much she loves them. But when I asked the employee about the recommendation, he replied that they were just friends. Then, I said the information from a previous employer, who said that the candidate often lies, and this is one of her negative traits,” — said Sharon Kasali, head of PR Department at Blonde 2.0.
12. Rude reception staff
“I love to seek the views of Junior team members about the candidates they’re considering for the position. Some candidates do not understand that communication with younger members of staff is part of the recruitment process. I always want to know how a candidate behaves in a more relaxed, casual conversation. Whether it is relevant for younger employees as unimportant or with respect?”, — Alexander Lowry, Professor of Finance at Gordon College.
13. Prosecution staff
“I had a candidate who called the reception about a dozen times, trying to make conversation with other employees. When he did not get what they wanted, then he kept calling again and again. Sometimes he would hang up when he answered the man he had previously talked, like he was trying to trick the receptionist. Of course we didn’t bring it to work,” says brianna Rooney, founder and chief Executive officer Techees.