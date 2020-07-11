13 places that doctors do not recommend to visit during a pandemic
Even if your favorite institution is reopened during exit from quarantine, COVID-19 is still a risk. Doctors recommend to think twice before visiting one of these 13 public places, says Reader’s Digest.
“The places with the greatest risk of transmission COVID-19 is the premises and crowded places, says Sarah Kate, MD, associate Professor of surgery at the Medical school Icahn in new York city. — Place low-risk are on the outside, where people wear masks and have a place for social distance”.
“Summer can bring a lot of problems, especially in places like Florida, says Dr. Kate. — A beach with a face mask and plenty of space between visitors is relatively safe as a haircut on the street, when two masked men”.
Neha Vyas, doctor of medical Sciences, specialist in family medicine at the Cleveland clinic, Ohio, says: “For some people I would recommend full isolation based on their individual risk profile. For others, it may be worthwhile to take the risk and go to these places”.
The result: it remains important to keep distance in public places, until we get the vaccine. A study conducted in may 2020 edition of “health Matters”, showed that in areas where there are no guidelines on social distancing, can be up to 35 times more cases COVID-19 than in areas where there are protocols on maintaining the distance of 6 feet (1.8 meters).
So, where the doctors do not go and we do not recommend?
Public toilets
If you can avoid the public toilets, it’s usually for the best. But if not, keep, says Dr. Vyas.
“If I go somewhere and I need to use a public toilet, I will be very careful about when he was cleaned, she says. — I wash my hands and make sure that there are enough paper towels. Before leaving, I again wash my hands”.
The Bank
If you can conduct most of their banking transactions electronically, try not to go to the Bank. Money is one of the dirtiest objects that we touch. For this reason, it is better to use credit and debit cards, not cash, to reduce the risk of transmission.
“I try to limit the cash, says Dr. Vyas. — I think it’s better to use a credit card and clear it, not cash, because the money is very dirty. If you are dealing with a large amount of money, you have to be very careful.”
Little crowded restaurants
Cozy cafe may have been your favorite place prior to a pandemic. But while to walk to close restaurants is not worth it.
“I think I would be very wary of places where the tables are not placed at a safe distance, says Dr. Vyas. And I know you can’t wear the mask while eating, but I would like to see the kitchen staff and the waiters wear masks”.
Bars
If you can’t wait to return this summer in a local bar, it is better to wait. Dr. Kate offers while staying away from indoor bars. “Bars are actually pretty high risk, because there are so many surfaces such as door handles, countertops and tables, which often relate to, she says. — It is difficult, especially in crowded conditions, to disinfect the surface after each client. In addition, when people drink, they are less careful.”
If you do go to a bar, pick a site on the street and observe social distance. Be careful with the surfaces. If you are attending or running an event with people, better to do it also in the fresh air, a group of no more than 10 people.
Church
Like most other areas, Dr. Kate would not recommend to visit the Church as a closed crowded place. But if your Church can adapt to offer services in more secure environments, you may be able to go.
“Many places do adapt, for example, the synagogue that I go to provides on the street, and there are a limited number of people who can visit her, she says. They also send out a health questionnaire in advance, and everyone must wear a mask”.
Find out what offers your Church, and remember that any part of the service, require a close contact and should not be performed.
Sport clubs
Given how often people sweat profusely in the gym, even outside of a pandemic, obviously, it’s not the cleanest place. Study “Sports health: a multidisciplinary approach”, held in 2019, showed that up to 25 percent of the surfaces in the gym tested positive for the presence of drug-resistant bacteria and pathogens flu. The good news: when gyms have followed the protocols of infection control, they managed to destroy the presence of bacteria from virtually all surfaces. However, all the rooms are different, so you need to weigh all the risks associated with training, and to ensure disinfection of all surfaces that you touch, from the treadmill to the free weights.
For those who like to play sports, Dr. Kate offers to go early.
“I tell my older patients to go out and exercise early in the morning with a mask, as everywhere, less people,” she says.
Public pools
Although the Centers for control and disease prevention say that while there is no evidence that coronavirus can be transmitted through water, stay in the pool is still a danger.
“Water, of course, reduces the risk of transmission COVID-19 and chlorine reduces a large viral load, but if you are in a tight pool, where all stand in shallow water and breathe on each other, it’s not ideal conditions, says Dr. Kate. — I think one of the reasons that the pools in new York will not be opened this summer, is that there is no way to truly social distancing all from each other.”
If you are unable to maintain social distancing, Dr. Kate and Dr. Vyas is recommended not to go to the pool. But the beach is quite safe because it is easier to distance themselves — in General, the immersion is welcome.
SPA
After several months of quarantine you want to enjoy a relaxing Spa. But Dr. Keith said that a lot depends on how long you will be there and what services you book.
“Quick services such as a haircut or a manicure — this is normal, because they require a limited time, and while both sides are wearing masks, I think it’s okay,” she says.
However, to spend half a day and especially a day at the Spa is not worth it. You should also avoid saunas and steam rooms.
“High temperatures can create an environment very similar to a Petri dish, — said Dr. Kate. — Also very difficult to sterilize these areas”.
Shopping malls
As bars, shopping centers so many surfaces that can be easily contaminated. The railing of the escalator, racks of clothes, and Elevator button, everything in the changing rooms — now all these are potential sources of transmission that are difficult to disinfect.
“I’ll still be nervous because of the fact that will go to an indoor shopping Mall, says Dr. Kate, who is still advised to adhere to the delivery or pickup of goods. — I would hold this as long as possible. I think that it is important for us to consider this as a long-term adjustment of lifestyle until, until the vaccine, because it is difficult to control how often things are cleaned.”
Concerts
While many States have cancelled a major outdoor events this summer, doctors do not recommend to attend those concerts, which have not yet abolished.
“I’d stay away from concerts and places where people usually gather, says Dr. Vyas. — If I see an orderly queue like in the supermarket, and all at a distance of six feet from each other, everything will be fine. But if there is just a lot of people, I’ll try not to go there”.
Bowling alleys
Just think of all the surfaces people touch in the course of one round of bowling. According to her, the shoes that you rent to balls that you touch, there are plenty of opportunities for transfer.
“These places are so hard to clean in between guests and disinfect all around — even the filtering system of the air can shelter COVID-19”.
Cinema
They fall into the prohibited list Dr. Kate for the same reason as other places: you are inside, in close proximity to others, and there are lots of surfaces that you can touch. In addition, there are other, safer options cinerascens, from streaming services to movie theaters.
Amusement Park
Although amusement parks will introduce new rules to prevent virus infection, some of the favorites are still open with obligatory reservation.
“Many of the rides in amusement parks there are places that cannot be cleaned,” says Dr. Kate. Although she does not recommend traditional events at the theme parks, she says that Safari by car can be fun and safe alternative.
Where to go: doctor’s office
“People are afraid to go to the doctor, says Dr. Vyas. — We do everything we can to keep people safe. We got rid of a few chairs in our office so you are not sitting next to other people. We all have signs to keep a distance of six feet from each other. But people continue to be nervous and refuse medical treatment.”
If you are worried about the risk of exposure to the virus in the doctor’s office or clinic, but you need an examination or procedure, ask your doctor what measures have been taken to the medical center, instead of just postpone the visit.
