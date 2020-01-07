13 revenge scenarios: Iran threatens Americans ‘historical nightmare’
The Secretary of the Supreme national security Council of Iran Admiral Ali Shamkhani said that Tehran has 13 scenarios of revenge for the murder of the commander of an elite unit, “al-Quds” Islamic revolutionary guards Corps major General Qassem Soleimani, said “Gordon”.
Shamkhani said that it will not disclose to the media information, however, promised the Iranian people that the penalty for murder Soleimani is not limited to a single operation. He threatened that even the weakest scenario “could become a historic nightmare for Americans.”
According to the Admiral, in Iran know the location of all US military bases, their strength and equipment.
Shamkhani said that Tehran insists on the withdrawal of American troops from the region, “otherwise they will be destroyed.”
UN criticizes trump for threats to cultural monuments of Iran. What are these monuments?
The US President Donald trump has threatened the Iranian authorities that he could attack the historical monuments of the country, writes the BBC. His statements provoked criticism not only from the Iranian authorities and the population, but also from the UN and representatives of the democratic party of the United States.
On Saturday, trump wrote on his Twitter that the United States has allocated 52 objects, some of which “are very much appreciated and important for Iran and Iranian culture.” He threatened that the monuments would face “hard and fast attack” if Tehran tries to avenge the death of General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed January 3 in Iraq following the US air strike.
Secretary of state Mike Pompeo and Minister of defense mark Esper tried to soften the rhetoric of trump, noting that the United States will act within international law.
Later, however, trump repeated his threats.
“They are allowed to kill our people, they are allowed to torture and maim our people, they are allowed to set roadside mines and blow up our people — and we can’t touch their cultural objects? No, it will not be”, — he said.
On Monday, the Advisor to the President of Kellyann Conway explained that trump is not going to attack the sights of Iran, but only “asking questions”.
“In Iran there are many strategic military installations, which can also be perceived as cultural objects,” she said. Later, Conway said, that does not imply that Iran is masking military facilities under the guise of cultural.
By trump, speaking to reporters at the White house following the meeting with Prime Minister of Greece by Kyriakos Mitsotakis, said that he would act within the law.
“You know, if that’s the law, I will obey the law. But consider this: they kill our people, they blow up our people and then we need to be sensitive in terms of their cultural objects. But I feel fine,” he said.
The Minister of defense mark Esper, commenting on the words of trump, said U.S. authorities “will follow the rules of armed conflicts”.
A barrage of criticism
The head of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay reminded that Iran and the US in 1972 signed the Convention on the protection of the world cultural and natural heritage. In addition, in 1954, both countries have acceded to the Convention on the protection of cultural property during armed conflict.
However, in the fall of 2017, trump announced U.S. withdrawal from UNESCO, accusing the organization of anti-Israel bias.
Senators from the US Democratic party, Elizabeth Warren and Chris Murphy stated that trump “has threatened to commit war crimes”. The same is said, and the Minister of foreign Affairs of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with American reporters.
Critics of trump’s joined by the head of the foreign office, Dominic Raab, stating that cultural objects are protected under international law and Britain looked forward to its implementation.
As the columnist Persian service Bi-bi-si He Farzaneh, if the news about the murder of General Soleimani has divided Iranians on two camps, that trump’s words about the monuments again United a nation with enormous respect for its history.
The main cultural sites of Iran
In Iran there are more than 20 monuments entered in the UNESCO world heritage site. Here are some of them:
- Persepolis is an ancient Persian town, created in VI-V centuries BC, was the capital of the Achaemenid Empire.
- Square naqsh-e Jahan (also called Imam Square) in Isfahan, built in the XVI-XVII centuries, one of the largest squares in the world.
- Golestan Palace in Tehran, built in the XVI century and was the principal center of Iran of the Qajar dynasty, which ruled from 1785 to 1925.
- The city of Yazd was founded in the III Millennium BC, in the XIV century was the capital of the Persian state of Muzaffarids.
- Tabriz Bazaar in Tabriz, one of the oldest in the middle East and the largest covered market in the world.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- On the night of 3 January, the US launched a missile attack on the Baghdad international airport in Iraq, which killed the commander of Iran’s elite division “al-Quds” Islamic revolutionary guard Corps, major General Qasem Soleimani. The Pentagon said that the elimination of Soleimani was held by order of the President of the United States Donald trump. The US believes the IRGC a terrorist organization, and Soleimani – involved in attacks on the American Embassy and US military bases in Iraq.
- In Iran threatened the United States “harsh revenge” for the death of General Soleimani. January 5, Tehran announced a complete withdrawal from the agreement aimed at limiting Iran’s nuclear program in exchange for lifting of sanctions.
- The US President said that “the death of innocent people was a painful passion Soleimani”. “We acted to stop the war. We have not taken action to start a war,” said trump. He noted that the United States will strike 52 targets in Iran if Tehran attacks the United States.
- The foreign Ministry of Iraq murder Soleimani called a violation of sovereignty and the Parliament on 5 January voted for the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country. On the same day, a coalition led by the Americans stopped the operation “Unwavering commitment” against ISIS in Iraq.