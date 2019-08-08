13 rules for those who want to lose weight without the stress
You need to slightly change your habits.
In order to start losing weight without stress, just follow the 13 simple tips and in no case do not bring themselves to a hungry faint.
About this on his page in Instagram wrote nutritionist Bahar Niyazov. According to her, in his life will need to make small changes.
1. Reduce consumption of starchy foods, sweet and fatty, especially in the second half of the day;
2. To increase the intake of raw fruits and vegetables.
3. 30 minutes prior to meal to drink a glass of water.
4. To reduce the size of the portions.
5. Carefully and slowly chew.
6. The daily ration divided into 5 meals: 3 main and 2 snack.
7. “Light” dinner 3-4 hours before bedtime.
8. To drink clean water and not just tea, coffee.
9. To do morning exercises.
10. Intense walking at least 30 minutes a day.
11. To give the body a moderate load, after which you can feel energized and not fatigued.
12, the Use of special complexes of exercises for weight loss problematic body parts.
13. Lead an active lifestyle.