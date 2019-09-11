13 thousand inhabitants of South Dakota were without power because of tornadoes. PHOTO

| September 11, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

Tornado, burst into the largest city in South Dakota Sioux falls on the night of 10 September, destroyed power lines and caused significant damage to buildings.

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

September 10, around 23:40 tornado struck the southern part of the city of Sioux falls. At the moment there is no data about the victims. About 13,000 of the consumers of public services were left without electricity.

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

The city of Sioux falls operates a warning about sudden flooding, while, as the threat of tornado has moved to Minnesota and Iowa.

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

The element blew off part of the roof of the hospital Avera Heart Hospital, but the staff said that no one was hurt.

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

According to reports in social networks, also suffered roof Best Buy stores, and other businesses.

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

13 тысяч жителей Южной Дакоты остались без электричества из-за торнадо. ФОТО

Photo: screenshot of Twitter

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr