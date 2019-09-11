13 thousand inhabitants of South Dakota were without power because of tornadoes. PHOTO
Tornado, burst into the largest city in South Dakota Sioux falls on the night of 10 September, destroyed power lines and caused significant damage to buildings.
September 10, around 23:40 tornado struck the southern part of the city of Sioux falls. At the moment there is no data about the victims. About 13,000 of the consumers of public services were left without electricity.
The city of Sioux falls operates a warning about sudden flooding, while, as the threat of tornado has moved to Minnesota and Iowa.
The element blew off part of the roof of the hospital Avera Heart Hospital, but the staff said that no one was hurt.
According to reports in social networks, also suffered roof Best Buy stores, and other businesses.