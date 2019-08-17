13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-pitt alone for a stroll in Los Angeles
13-year-old Shiloh Jolie-pitt, one of the three biological children, 44-year-old Angelina Jolie and 55-year-old brad pitt was spotted yesterday at one of the supermarkets in Los Angeles. Shopping, it seems that she went alone.
We will remind, not so long ago appeared in the media rumors that Shiloh doesn’t want to live with her mother and soon going to move to the father.
In the company of Angelina, which often got into the lens paparazzi in the company of other children, in particular 11-year-old Vivienne and 14-year-old Zahara, Shiloh, we have not seen for a long time really.
Having gone on business, the girl has not changed his favorite style: wide Bermuda shorts is clearly one of the favorites in her wardrobe. Complement the image of a hoodie oversize, inflated the vest and the backpack — in this form you can safely go Hiking. Well, or slowly start moving your things, if the assumptions of Western journalists about the imminent move — the truth.
Think angelina already have to get used to the idea that her children grew up and want to start an independent life. So, recently it became known that the adopted son of the actress, 18-year-old Maddox, soon to completely leave the U.S. — a young man entered the University of Yonsei in South Korea, where he will study biochemistry. Unlike many star children to follow in the footsteps of their parents and begin to act in films, Maddox does not think.
Well, 11-year-old Vivienne, it seems, can go a great biologist — girl loves animals and not so long ago started rabbit. Now a joint trip with mom to the pet store has turned into a family ritual. In addition, insiders say, that it was with Vivienne, Jolie has developed the most trusting and tender relationship.