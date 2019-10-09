13-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-pitt is strikingly similar to the Pope
13-year-old Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-pitt looks amazing, its similarity with dad Brad pitt surprises at the premiere of where she was with mom Angelina and sister — 14-year-old Zaharau Marley.
From Brad pitt Shiloh has inherited the same enchanting eyes and Auburn hair! The similarities became apparent when his daughter was dressed so glamorous at the Rome premiere of the sequel to “Maleficent”.
Now that Shiloh Jolie-pitt is already a teenager and visits all the more special events, it further reminds us about his movie star dad Breda, 55 years! Their General resemblance was undeniable when Shiloh came out to the premiere of new film her mom angelina Jolie’s “Maleficent: the mistress of evil” in Rome, 7 Oct. From the brilliant blue eyes Shiloh to her honey hair color – all these traits of her father is also well known! The teenager, dressed in a black and gold hoodie with dark blue pants, posed for a photo with Angelina and her sister Saharai, 14. The trio presented a United front in dark evening clothes in honor of the sinister theme of the Disney movie.
For Angelina red carpet give even more opportunity to interact with six of her children! Shiloh looked like a best friend with her mother and sister, as they all laughed at another photo taken at the premiere, as you can see below. There’s a good reason to smile — time working mom means vacation time for children! In addition to Shiloh and Zahara, and their brothers and sisters Paks, 15 years old, Vivienne, 11, and Knox, 11, all came together to travel to the Italian capital. Before the big premiere, Angelina found the time to take their children to Roman toy store, earlier this Monday.
Children Jolie-pitt traveling the world, they also followed her mother to Japan for the premiere of the continuation of Maleficent in Tokyo on 3 October! But Shiloh refused from this trip — only the older children Angelina, Maddox, 18, and Zachary was at the premiere. This is due to the fact that all six children leading lady was at the big premiere with her in Los Angeles” September 30, so there was no need to do it again and again. Despite this, the children of Angelina also made a trip to Asia not only for business Japan, but in order to spend time with Maddox. Premiere in Tokyo led me to another meeting Angelina with her eldest son, who just started his school year freshman. Korea University Yonsei this fall!
Meanwhile, Brad did not appear on any of the Premier’s ex-wife, Maleficent: “the Mistress of evil.” Recently, Brad held a private press tour, which resulted in the September 20 premiere of his new space film “To the stars”.