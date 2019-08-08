13-year-old Ukrainian became the winner of the European championship in diving
On passing in Kiev the European championship in diving the moneybox of the national team of Ukraine added another award.
13-year-old Ukrainian Prodigy Alexey Sereda paired with Oleg Serbin took second place in the final of the synchronised 10m platform.
Our Duo conceded only to Russians Alexander Belevtsev and Nikita Laheru, “bronze” – the British Matthew Dixon, and Noah Williams.
This is the fourth medal of the Ukrainian team. Formerly “gold” home CHE won the duet synchronized jumping Vic Caesar/Stanislav Oligarchic and Sofia Lescun in the men’s 10-metre tower, in addition, Oleg Kolodiy won “silver” in individual jumps from a metre springboard.
Due to the success of environment and Serbina, our team topped the unofficial medal standings of the championship. The same number of medals, including gold won the team of Germany. However, the Germans won one silver and one bronze medal.
On TH left to play 6 sets of medals – the championship ends on August 11.