13-year-old Ukrainian became the youngest ever European champion (photo, video)
Ukrainian jumper water Olexiy Sereda triumphal on the European championship in diving, which takes place in Kiev. Our athlete, who is only 13 years old, became the strongest in the competition on the 10m platform. In the final minutes, scoring 488,85 points, our young compatriot, ahead of experienced rivals, the Frenchman Benjamin Offre (474,90) and the Russian Ruslan Ternovoy (445,25).
Thus, Sereda surpassed the achievement of multiple world and European champion and Olympic medalist Briton Thomas Daley, who his first gold medal at the continental championship was won in 2008 in Eindhoven at the age of 13 years and 10 months (Alex three months younger than his legendary colleagues).
At the time of the championship of Europe Alexei Sereda was 13 years and 7 months
Note that this is the second medal for 13-year-old athlete — informed Alex in a duet with Oleg Serbin has won “silver” in synchronous jumps with 10-a metre tower. All in all, the assets of our athletes seven medals. European Champions were Sofia Lescun on the 10-metre platform, and Duo Vic Caesar — Stanislav Oligarchic on the three-meter springboard, Oleg Kolodiy Elena Fedorova has won a silver medal in the individual competition-m height, and a pair of Vic Caesar — Anna Pysmenska got the bronze in the men’s synchronised three-meter springboard.
