137 million Americans are faced with a daunting medscheme: how to pay and not go bankrupt
The study shows that 137 million Americans are faced with financial difficulties in 2018 because of excessive medical bills. The expense for medical services was the envelope that Americans are most afraid to open. This writes CNBC.
Debt for medical bills is the main reason why people, regardless of age, considered the question of cashing in their accounts 401(k) or other retirement savings.
But even cashing in long-term savings often does not solve the problem. A separate study showed that 66.5% of bankruptcies are associated with medical problems.
This is a problem that bliss Butler knows all too well.
59-year-old Butler, who lives near Oklahoma city, lost his job in the local Museum in 2013. Because it was difficult to pay for health benefits COBRA, she was left without insurance.
Then had some health problems. First, Butler was a kidney stone that required a trip to the emergency room and hospital stay, and follow-up visit surgical center to remove the stone.
Then she broke her leg. Because debts remained previous medical bills, she didn’t go to the ambulance. But the operation was inevitable, and the debt increased to $ 60,000.
Later, Butler began to experience heart palpitations, and she again went to the emergency room.
Today Butler admits she does not know the sum of all of their medical debts. Separate accounts, in fact, a sum of 36 or 19 860,75 881,58 dollars.
According to Butler, it is difficult to understand why such accounts and how much one needs in reality.
The woman had already spent all $ 20,000, which she has accumulated as retirement savings.
“I’ve never been “a burden to society,” she said. — I have never received Medicaid. I’ve always worked to earn a living.”
Most likely, now it is facing bankruptcy. This is after many years of working, saving and trying to avoid debt.
“I don’t think my particular story is unique,’ said Butler. — There are many people who are in the same position that I am.”
Know your rights
The lack of transparency when it comes to medical bills, prompted the doctor Marty macary, Professor of policy and management in healthcare in the School of public health Johns Hopkins University and surgeon at Johns Hopkins hospital, to work to change the system. He is willing to volunteer to protect the patients ‘ interests in court, in the case of hospital lawsuits for unpaid bills.
“We have an irrational market, where a price increase has become an accepted way of doing business,” said Macari, author of “the Price we pay: what broke American healthcare and how to fix it”.
Costs can vary widely: from $ 44,000 for a heart surgery at one hospital up to $ 500,000 for the same procedure in the other. And studies have shown that this inequality does not reflect differences in quality of care.
According to him, the sites like MDsave.com and Sesame.com allow consumers to compare prices.
Even in an emergency emergency you can take some steps to protect their finances.
To negotiate about your debt
In case you are already burdened with huge bills, there are ways to solve this problem.
Macari said that most accounts are subject to discussion before, during and after treatment.
Dr. Carolyn Mcclanahan, founder and Director of financial planning at the consulting firm Life Planning Partners in Jacksonville , Florida, believes that negotiation is the first step that should be done.
You need to make sure that everything is in correctly and that you actually received all services. If you still can’t afford to pay, check if your hospital or medical organization of charitable services and whether you have the right to use them.
If that doesn’t work, ask whether you will be allowed a payment plan. According to Mcclanahan, in some hospitals it is possible to divide your debt in small payments. In addition, some hospitals do not charge interest.
Before you use a credit card, line of credit equity or your 401(k), assess risks, and compare interest rates.
There is always a danger to take 401(k). If you leave or lose your job, the balance of the loan must be repaid immediately.
In addition, if you are younger than 59.5 years for early withdrawal, you could face a penalty of 10%.
“This rule has an exception. If your medical bills are more than 7.5% of your adjusted gross income, you do not need to pay a penalty of 10%,” said Molly Passantino, senior specialist on pensions in TD Ameritrade.
You must keep the money on your retirement account as long as possible to increase the percentage.
However, we should recognize that many people have no choice when faced with huge medical bills.
“When someone is treated, he is going through a financial collapse,’ said Macari. — We have to think: “if we take Care of a sick person, if he came to us without money?”